Nabi Opens Up on What He Told Kaizer Chiefs Players at Halftime Against Sundowns

Nasreddine Nabi shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' comeback win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium

The Tunisian tactician kept the hopes of winning a title in his debut season with the Glamour Boys, and could break a ten-year jinx of the club not winning a trophy

The former Young Africans mentor opened up on what he told his players during the half-time break before staging a comeback in the second half

Kaizer Chiefs pulled a comeback against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening.

The host took the lead through a wonderful freekick scored by Teboho Mokoena on the stroke of half-time, but the Glamour Boys fought back with goals from Wandile Duba and Ashley du Preez in the second half to secure a place in the final.

The win give Nasreddine Nabi chance to win a trophy in his first season with the Soweto giants, but he will need to get his team past Orlando Pirates in the final next month.

Nabi discloses what he told Chiefs players at half-time

In an interview with SuperSport TV as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi opened up on what he told his players during the half-time break in the dressing room.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Tunisian mentor believes his team had a good first half despite being behind and told them it was their game to lose as they were better physically compared to Sundowns.

“I think, even the first half, it was a very good half for us,” Nabi told SuperSport TV.

“It was a tactical half. In the planning of the game, we said, we would manage the first half. We know that physically Sundowns, after the game against Esperance, and then they have a game also against Al Ahly, they can’t manage 90 minutes.

“I think after 45 minutes, because it’s very, very difficult, it’s a very bad time you concede when you go inside, last minute, in the first half. But believe me, we said only one thing in the changing room. ‘This game is our game.’

“We have to win this game for the fans, for the board, for everybody. We have to prove that we deserve to be in the final. And I think we said to the players, congratulations for the first half, but I was more than sure that for the second half, they will do very well."

The former AS FAR Rabat manager also dedicated the win to Kaizer Chiefs fans and also congratulated the players for putting up effort to get the victory away from home.

“And this win, we make it for the fans, to make them happy. Now congratulations to all the players, the players here, the players out of the squad, all the players, congratulations for them,” the Tunisian mentor added.

Nabi makes bold statement ahead of Nedbank Cup semis

Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi made a bold statement ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup

The Tunisian manager's comments sparks tension ahead of the mouthwatering tie in Pretoria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News