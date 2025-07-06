Cassius Mailula: Bafana Bafana Star Issues 'Come Get Me' Plea to Mamelodi Sundowns
Wydad Athletic Club star Cassius Mailula has issued a come and get me plea to Mamelodi Sundowns as he eyes a potential return to the Premier Soccer League giants.
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Bafana Bafana star represented the Red Castle at the FIFA Club World Cup alongside Sundowns loanee Thembinkosi Lorch, but his future at the club is still unclear as the Moroccan side might decide not to make his deal permanent this summer.
Mailula keen on returning to Sundowns
Mailula while on interview on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified admitted that Sundowns will always come first as he regard the club as his home.
“I love Sundowns. Sundowns is home,” he declared.
“Given that the President and the Chairman know that it’s my first love. And obviously, before I can think of other things or other teams, I will start with Sundowns.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"If things don’t go well in terms of negotiations and all of that, then I can start to think of other things, but for me, Sundowns is my home. So Sundowns first.”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.