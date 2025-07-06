Wydad Athletic Club star Cassius Mailula has issued a come and get me plea to Mamelodi Sundowns as he eyes a potential return to the Premier Soccer League giants.

The Bafana Bafana star represented the Red Castle at the FIFA Club World Cup alongside Sundowns loanee Thembinkosi Lorch, but his future at the club is still unclear as the Moroccan side might decide not to make his deal permanent this summer.

Mailula keen on returning to Sundowns

Mailula while on interview on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified admitted that Sundowns will always come first as he regard the club as his home.

“I love Sundowns. Sundowns is home,” he declared.

“Given that the President and the Chairman know that it’s my first love. And obviously, before I can think of other things or other teams, I will start with Sundowns.

"If things don’t go well in terms of negotiations and all of that, then I can start to think of other things, but for me, Sundowns is my home. So Sundowns first.”

Source: Briefly News