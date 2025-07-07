Sipho Mbule Urged to Quit Drinking and Stay Focused After Joining Orlando Pirates
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule has been urged to focus on football after completing his move to Orlando Pirates this summer.
The South African midfielder was released by the Brazilians at the end of his contract last month and decided to join the Buccaneers, and was Abdeslam Ouaddou's first signing after being named the head coach.
The 27-year-old reportedly has a reputation for indiscipline since his days at SuperSport United and had issues while on loan at Sekhukhune United from Sundowns. It was reported that the midfielder's alcohol abuse allegations resurfaced while he was with Babina Noko, and the club reportedly had to end their engagement with him before the end of his loan deal.
Ex-Pirates star pleads with Mbule
Former Orlando Pirates star Steve Lekoelea has pleaded with Mbule to focus on football now that he has joined the Soweto giants and should take a break from drinking.
"Pirates have made a smart signing in Sipho Mbule; he’s a talented player now representing one of the country’s biggest clubs," Lekoelea told KickOff.
"Discipline will be crucial for him moving forward. He should consider stepping away from alcohol to commit to his football career fully."
The retired midfielder maestro explained the reason why it is important to avoid off-field issues as a top player representing a big club.
"As a player at a high-profile club, avoiding off-field distractions is essential. Given what has been reported about him in the past, it’s important that he stays focused and distances himself from anything that could derail his progress," added the retired midfield maestro.
"He has the potential to make a significant impact, not just at club level but also for the national team. As a country, we need players like him to rise and contribute to South African football."
