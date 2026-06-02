A former Premier Soccer League player has been confirmed dead after being involved in a tragic car accident

The African football legend turned out for some of the best clubs in his country and played in the South African league

The reports about the legendary defender's death sparked loads of condolences from fans on social media

The South African and Lesotho football community have been thrown into mourning after former Premier Soccer League star Tséliso ‘Frisco’ Khomari reportedly passed away after being involved in a car accident in his hometown in Lesotho.

Former Bloemfontein Celtic defensive stalwart Tséliso ‘Frisco’ Khomari has died after a car accident in Lesotho. Photo: Lesotho Soccersector

Source: Facebook

The death of the former Bloemfontein Celtic defender was confirmed by the Lesotho Football Association, and he was also remembered for his contributions to football.

In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

LeFA announces Khomari's death

The Lesotho Football Association took to their official page on Facebook to release an official statement confirming the death of Khomari on Monday, June 1, 2026.

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The country's football governing body confirmed that the association president, Lijane Nthunya, paid a courtesy visit to the family of the football legend.

The LeFA president also paid tribute, saying figures like Khomari played a crucial role in advancing football in Lesotho both on the pitch and in leadership roles.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family of the icon, his friends, the Lesotho Football Veterans Association, all those who worked with and knew Ntate Khomari, and the football fraternity at large. We wish them all strength and comfort during this difficult time," the president said.

Khomari's illustrious football career

During his time in the Premier Soccer League, Khomari turned out for Bloemfontein Celtic, which is now affiliated with Betway Premiership side, Siwelele FC. He played for the club for over two seasons during the mid-1980s.

In 1985, he was part of Bloemfontein Celtic's squad that won the Mainstay Cup, before also appearing in the 1986 side that finished runners-up in the Champions of Champions final against Kaizer Chiefs at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. The final against the Glamour Boys marked the first time the Free State-based club, then owned by Petrus Molemela, reached major cup finals.

The Phunya Sele Sele was managed by Dave Roberts, and they had a team that included a large contingent of foreign players, among them Basotho teammates goalkeeper Ronnie Malefetsane and midfielder Ambrose Mosala.

The Lesotho Football Association confirms Tséliso Khomari's death. Photo: LeFA

Source: Facebook

Beyond his spell in the Premier Soccer League in South Africa, Khomari also played domestic football in his country, Lesotho, turning out for clubs such as Welkom Real Hearts in the old NPSL, as well as School Boys, Matlama, Rovers, and Bantu FC. Internationally, he earned caps for Lesotho in 1980 during the Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

When Khomari decided to hang up his boots and call of his time from professional football, he dived into the administration part of the sports, serving in the Lesotho Football Association, and he rose to the rank of vice president. He was later appointed Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star dies

Briefly News also reported that a former Mamelodi Sundowns star had passed away at the age of 43, with the circumstances surrounding his death yet to be made public.

The former South African international earned a reputation at Mamelodi Sundowns for making a significant impact off the bench.

Source: Briefly News