The South African football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Stellenbosch FC DStv Diski Challenge midfielder Jeandre Gaffoor, with the club confirming the tragic news on Sunday, 1 February 2026.

Football SA reports that Gaffoor is believed to have drowned on Sunday in Cape Town, just a day after Stellenbosch FC secured a 4-1 victory over Magesi FC in the DStv Diski Challenge. However, details surrounding the incident are still sketchy.

Gaffoor, aged 20, was a gifted central midfielder who made the move to Stellenbosch FC after Cape Town Spurs were relegated last season.

He had spent seven years with the Cape-based club, joining their academy at just 12 years old when they still operated under the Ajax Cape Town banner. Although he did not make a league appearance for the Spurs’ first team, he had earned promotion to the senior squad prior to his departure to the Winelands outfit.

His agency, Prosport International, confirmed his passing through a statement released on social media, expressing profound sorrow at the loss. The agency conveyed its sympathies to Gaffoor’s loved ones, Stellenbosch FC, and the broader football family, noting that his energy, commitment and influence on the game would not be forgotten.

Prosport described the moment as an immensely painful one, offering heartfelt condolences to Gaffoor’s family, friends and teammates while urging those affected to find solace in the memories they shared with the young footballer.

Cape Town Spurs, where Gaffoor was developed, also paid tribute following confirmation of his death. In a statement, the club expressed its deepest sympathies to his family and friends, adding that the entire Spurs community stands with them in mourning and hopes that fond memories will provide comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

Fans also joined Cape Town Spurs in paying tributes to Gaffoor on social media.

Louis Phampe

Condolences to his family, colleagues and friends, May his soul rest in peace. Rest easy young blood.🙏🙏🍇🍇

Sonwabo Maliele

Painful news to the football fraternity, condolences to the parents, family ND the community of football. Rest well player

Keletso Keletso

Condolences to his family and friends may his soul rest in peace 💔😭🙏🏾

Nkosikhona Radebe

Eish condolences to the club and family. Not so long ago they lost their youngster.

Molao Kgatello

Stellenbosch is so unlucky with the deaths of their youngsters, few years back they lost young defender Andries, now this one 😭😭😢. Death be not proud 😥💔😥

Neville Watson

Wow remember driving him to school and what a humble young man ,this is a massive blow to his parents who had so much hopes and dreams for him, Condolences to the family our thoughts and prayers are with you MHSRIP 🙏

Sherry Nichols-Blaauw

Condolences to his family we will forever remember him for the humble heart he had may the doors of heaven open up for him 💔

Source: Briefly News