Kaizer Chiefs have announced the transfer of a South African youngster to another Premier Soccer League side

The Glamour Boys have not been that active in this January winter transfer window, like the summer transfer window

The Soweto giants have loaned out several players to other South African clubs in this transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that first-team goalkeeper Bontle Molefe has been sent out on loan to Motsepe Foundation Championship side Leicesterford City FC.

The shot-stopper will remain with the Pretoria-based club for the rest of the 2025/26 campaign after finding opportunities limited at Naturena, where he struggled to secure a place in the matchday squad.

Kaizer Chiefs were not that active during the January transfer period, with Xhosa Manyana standing as the club’s sole signing, brought in to bolster their DDC squad.

Leicesterford City transfer dealings in January

Leicesterford have been active in the January transfer window, strengthening their roster as they aim to move up the standings and avoid relegation.

City are competing in the second tier for the first time this season, having acquired the league status of JDR Stars ahead of the current campaign. Since then, Leicesterford have added experience to their squad by signing former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder Fortune Makaringe, re-signing Matome Mmolai from TS Galaxy, and bringing in Chiefs defender Nkosana Mbuthu, who recently made his debut for the club.

With the National First Division outfit currently placed ninth on the table, collecting 21 points from 16 matches, Molefe has been recruited to add depth and competition in the goalkeeping department for the latter half of the season.

Amakhosi officially announced Molefe’s temporary exit on Friday morning. During his time at Chiefs, the young goalkeeper played a supporting role behind senior custodians, including Brandon Peterson, Fiacre Ntwari, Bruce Bvuma, and club legend Itumeleng Khune.

Molefe joins Leicesterford City on loan

In a club statement, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the move, announcing that Molefe will represent Leicesterford City FC until the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. Leicesterford, who compete in the Motsepe Foundation Championship under the Premier Soccer League umbrella, are based in Mpumalanga.

Chiefs explained that the loan arrangement aligns with their long-term development approach, aimed at ensuring emerging talents gain consistent match exposure and competitive experience at a high level.

The club expressed confidence that the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy graduate will benefit from regular game time, further refining his abilities and continuing his progression as a professional footballer.

Chiefs also believe Molefe’s experience and quality will play a role in Leicesterford’s push for promotion to the Betway Premiership, wishing him success as he embarks on this new phase of his career.

