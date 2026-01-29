South African-born forward Kai Henning has completed a move to Spain after securing a deal with Rayo Vallecano.

Now 19, Henning relocated to Australia at the age of 12 before later heading to the UK, where his development continued at Steven Gerrard’s academy.

He previously had a stint with CD Leganés and has now committed his future to Rayo Vallecano, signing for the club’s C team under the LaLiga banner.

The young striker shared his excitement online, describing the agreement as his first professional contract with the Madrid-based outfit.

Details about Henning remain limited, but it is known that his football journey began in Australia before he caught the attention of scouts from Gerrard’s setup.

He went on to claim both the U19 and U23 youth championships in England, with his career path eventually leading him to Spain, where he trained with Leganés before officially linking up with Vallecano earlier this week.

Source: Briefly News