Bafana Bafana winger Mihlali Mayambela has joined Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, signing a contract that runs through May 2028.

This transfer follows his mutual termination with Aris Limassol earlier on Thursday, allowing the 29-year-old to move freely to any club of his choosing.

Mayambela originally joined Limassol in July 2022 and went on to help the team secure both the Cyprus League title and the Cyprus Super Cup, also featuring in the UEFA Europa League during his stint.

Across 125 appearances for Limassol, he contributed 19 goals and 15 assists, leaving a notable mark before departing.

The versatile South African now embarks on a new chapter with Cypriot powerhouse Omonia, who have claimed the league title 21 times, most recently in the 2020/21 season.

Currently, Omonia leads the league standings, sitting five points ahead of second-placed AEK Lanarca, who have collected 40 points from 19 matches.

Mayambela, who has scored twice in 16 appearances for Bafana Bafana, will line up alongside former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic at his new club.

Earlier reports had linked him with a high-profile move to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership, but that transfer never came to fruition.

