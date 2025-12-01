Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has put all the suspense to bed as he released his final squad that will represent South Africa at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

South Africa has been tipped as one of the favourites going into the tournament and will be looking forward to improving on their performance in the last edition of the competition, where they finished third in Ivory Coast, with the host winning the competition.

Bafana Bafana will compete in Group B at AFCON, kicking off their campaign against Angola on 22 December 2025. Their second match is against Egypt on 26 December 2025, before wrapping up the group phase with a clash against neighbouring country Zimbabwe on 29 December 2025.

Broos names final Bafana AFCON squad

Broos has largely kept faith in his regular group of players, though he made a couple of unexpected picks in his final squad. Themba Zwane, who has been battling with injuries since last season, was left out, while young players Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith earned spots in the team.

Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala, Mamelodi Sundowns' Iqraam Rayners, and Stellenbosch FC's Thabo Moloisane have been named as standby options, ready to step in should any of the 25 selected players suffer an injury.

South Africa's final squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Shot-stoppers: Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates FC), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele FC), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

Defenders: Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City FC), Mbekezeli Mboakazi (Orlando Pirates FC), Tylon Smith (Queens Park Rangers – England), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates FC), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Khulmani Ndamane (TS Galaxy FC), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK – Norway)

Forwards: Elias Mokwana (Al Hazem – Saudi Arabia), Mohau Nkota (Al Ettifaq – Saudi Arabia), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates FC), Shandre Campbell (Club Brugge), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates FC), Lyle Foster (Burnley FC – England), Sipho Mbule (Orlando Pirates FC), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates FC)

Midfielders: Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates FC), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela), Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates FC)

Standby: Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mduduzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC)

Here is what fans are saying about Broos

Ntate Fako said:

"When they get knocked out, we're gonna laugh loud the very same way everyone is laughing at Chiefs 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽😂 I can't wait."

Ndumiso 'Mshini' Majola wrote:

"What I love abt Hugo Broos is that he maintained his team for a long time, which makes the boys build friendship and trust to one another....playing together for some time gives them the strength to be strong too."

Spelele Leon shared:

"You will meet at the airport with your Mukoko FC when they are coming back from CAF Light, remember your aeroplane wasn’t fuelled full tank. It was only fuelled half tank cos people at the airport knew you were going to come back early."

Siphe Potelwa reacted:

"Please, people, us Chiefs fans alone. The only important thing now is to congratulate the Coach and wish the best for the team selected. Hugo Broos has been doing well since day 1. A lot of unknown players become something else once they get in the field. The Coach knows what He's doing."

Khaya Qiniso Ntshingila added:

"Big gamble to leave out Rayners, he offers something different from Foster and Evidence because he can make runs in behind, he’s quick. The other two strikers are similar in their hold-up play."

Source: Briefly News