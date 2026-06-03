Amajita striker Siviwe Magidigidi is facing an uncertain moment just months after securing his move to Europe

Limited opportunities and adaptation challenges have made life difficult for the young South African attacker

His situation has left both supporters and football insiders wondering what comes next for the highly rated talent

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Beerschot's Siviwe Magidigidi and Lommel's Jesper Tolinsson pictured in action during a soccer game on Friday, 17 April 2026, in Antwerp. Image: Tom Goyvaerts / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP

Source: Getty Images

South African youth international Siviwe Magidigidi has reportedly gone missing from his Belgian club's plans after failing to return from compassionate leave, placing his future at K Beerschot VA in doubt.

The 20-year-old striker travelled home to South Africa in early May after receiving permission from the Belgian Challenger Pro League side to attend a family bereavement. However, according to FARPost, the player has not yet returned to Belgium, creating uncertainty around his next move.

Siviwe Magidigidi's difficult start in Belgium

Magidigidi joined Beerschot earlier this year after impressing for Siwelele FC and signing a three-and-a-half-year contract reportedly worth around R7 million.

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The highly rated attacker arrived in Europe carrying significant expectations after establishing himself as one of South Africa's brightest young prospects.

However, his first six months abroad proved challenging. He made six league appearances for Beerschot, starting three matches and coming off the bench in three others. He also featured once during the promotion play-offs.

FARPost reports that adapting to a new country and football environment was difficult for the youngster.

African footballers often face major challenges when moving overseas. These can include language barriers, cultural differences, social isolation, climate changes and adjusting to the faster tactical demands of European football.

Amajita star's rise before European move

Before leaving South Africa, Magidigidi was enjoying an impressive 2025/26 campaign. He scored four goals in 12 appearances during the first half of the season and attracted attention from clubs outside the country.

His reputation also grew following his performances for South Africa's Under-20 national team, Amajita. At the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, he scored twice and further enhanced his standing as one of the country's most exciting young attacking talents.

Known for his pace, dribbling and finishing ability, he was widely viewed as a player capable of succeeding in Europe.

Siviwe Magidigidi's future at Belgian club Beerschot is uncertain after the South African striker failed to return from compassionate leave. Image: CAFonline.com

Source: UGC

Beerschot future hangs in the balance

While Beerschot remain hopeful that Magidigidi can fulfil his potential, uncertainty now surrounds his immediate future. The striker remains under contract with the Belgian club, meaning any South African side interested in signing him would likely need to negotiate either a loan move or a permanent transfer.

For now, the biggest question remains whether Magidigidi will return to Belgium and continue pursuing his European ambitions.

Challenges facing African footballers in Europe

The difficulties encountered by African players in Europe are well documented. Many struggle with loneliness, language barriers and adapting to different cultures. Others must cope with colder climates, more demanding tactical systems and stricter professional expectations.

These challenges have affected numerous talented players over the years and often play a major role in determining whether a move abroad succeeds or fails.

In Magidigidi's case, only time will tell whether this setback becomes a temporary detour or a turning point in his career.

Bafana Bafana visa saga keeps Vincent Tseka in spotlight

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka survived another major controversy after the visa debacle that delayed South Africa's departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reports claimed SAFA officials considered removing Tseka following an emergency meeting, but timing and contractual complications reportedly prevented immediate action. The latest controversy has also revived discussion around previous administrative errors involving the national team.

Source: Briefly News