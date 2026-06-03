Vincent Tseka has reportedly survived another major controversy as SAFA insiders reveal how close he came to losing his role

The Bafana Bafana visa saga has reignited questions about accountability ahead of South Africa's biggest football tournament in years

A contract complication may have played a crucial role in why the team manager remains in place despite mounting criticism

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Bafana manager Vincent Tseka has reportedly escaped dismissal after the visa blunder that delayed South Africa's departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: safa_dot_com

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka has reportedly avoided dismissal following the visa debacle that delayed South Africa's departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Reports indicate that SAFA's leadership considered removing him from the travelling party, but a combination of timing and contractual issues appears to have saved his position.

Vincent Tseka survives SAFA emergency meeting

The controversy erupted after administrative problems delayed Bafana Bafana's departure to North America.

News24 reported that SAFA's emergency committee met virtually on Sunday, 31 May, to discuss the matter. Sources familiar with the discussions claimed there was overwhelming support for Tseka's immediate removal.

SoccerMag reports thhat one source told the publication:

"There was a strong view to say that Tseka must be removed immediately. The only reason he got on that plane was time."

The source reportedly added that concerns about potential FIFA complications at such a late stage ultimately prevented SAFA from acting before the team travelled.

Bafana Bafana visa saga raises fresh concerns

The visa problems delayed Bafana's departure by a day. The Citizen reports that Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie criticised the situation after the national team's travel plans were disrupted.

McKenzie said:

"This travel and visa debacle is embarrassing and grossly unfair towards the players and coaching staff."

Bafana eventually departed on Monday, 1 June 2026, after visas for the players were secured. However, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele was initially among officials left behind while waiting for travel clearance.

Reports also suggest that Tseka may have delayed submitting the final visa documentation after coach Hugo Broos announced his World Cup squad.

Previous Teboho Mokoena controversy resurfaces

The latest controversy has also brought renewed attention to a previous administrative error.

In March 2025, Bafana fielded Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier despite the midfielder being suspended because of accumulated yellow cards.

FIFA later awarded Lesotho a 3-0 victory, deducted three points from South Africa and fined SAFA CHF10,000.

At the time, SAFA indicated that responsibility for tracking suspensions rested with the team manager.

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka narrowly escapes the sack after a visa blunder delays the national team's departure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: SAFA.net

Source: UGC

Contract issue may prevent punishment

According to reports, Tseka's contract is linked to that of Broos and is due to expire at the end of the World Cup. A source reportedly told News24:

"The committee agreed that he will be dealt with after the World Cup. But we all know his contract ends then. We can't discipline him for this."

For now, Tseka remains part of the Bafana setup as South Africa prepares for its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 16 years. The focus now shifts to performances on the field as Hugo Broos' side aims to make history on football's biggest stage.

The visa saga may have been resolved, but questions surrounding SAFA's administration are unlikely to disappear soon. With the World Cup now under way, attention will remain firmly on whether Bafana Bafana can put the off-field drama behind them and concentrate on their campaign.

Danny Jordaan faces fresh scrutiny over SAFA leadership

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA president Danny Jordaan faced fresh criticism after Bafana Bafana's World Cup visa chaos. Critics accused him of protecting team manager Vincent Tseka despite repeated blunders.

Football commentator Thomas Kwenaite, journalist Osasu Obayiuwana and former SAFA communications head Dominic Chimhavi questioned whether enough accountability had been taken.

Source: Briefly News