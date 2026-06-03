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Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie defends inviting six excluded Bafana players to the World Cup in Mexico

Critics express concern about the emotional toll on players attending as spectators after missing the final squad

Mixed reactions on social media show divided opinions regarding the invitation's implications for excluded players

Gayton McKenzie has defended his decision to send six excluded Bafana Bafana players to the FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Image: NomcebaMhlauli

Source: Twitter

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to criticism over his decision to send six excluded Bafana Bafana players to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico as spectators. His comments came after former Bafana international Teboho Mokoena argued that the trip could be emotionally difficult for players who narrowly missed out on the final squad.

The six players — Brandon Petersen, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thabiso Monyane, Thapelo Morena, Lebohang Maboe and Brooklyn Poggenpoel — were left out of Hugo Broos' final World Cup squad but have been invited to attend South Africa's opening match against Mexico on 11 June.

Gayton McKenzie responds to Teboho Mokoena criticism

Mokoena, who represented South Africa at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, told KickOff that the trip could "torture" the players because they would be watching teammates compete on football's biggest stage after missing selection themselves.

He said professional footballers believe they deserve to be in the squad and that attending as spectators could reopen wounds that were beginning to heal.

Responding on X on 2 June 2026, McKenzie rejected the criticism. The Minister posted:

"These players are not children, let them decline if they feel that they will be tortured. I am merely extending an invite and not delivering an ultimatum.

"It can't be torture unless we get hammered 10-0," he wrote.

Why the six excluded Bafana players are going to Mexico

McKenzie recently announced that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture had partnered with sportswear company Old School to sponsor the trip.

The initiative will cover travel and accommodation costs, allowing the players to attend South Africa's opening Group A fixture at Estadio Azteca.

Explaining the decision, McKenzie said the six players had contributed significantly during the qualification journey and deserved recognition despite missing the final cut.

"These six men trained, sacrificed and prepared with the same dedication as every player in that squad. They were part of this journey," he said.

Gayton McKenzie has hit back at criticism over his decision to send six excluded Bafana Bafana players to the FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Image: SportArtsCultur

Source: Twitter

Fans are divided over the controversial invitation

The minister's latest comments sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some supporters backed the gesture, arguing that the invitation recognises the players' efforts and gives them a chance to experience the World Cup atmosphere.

Others felt the offer was misguided. X user @amudeeh wrote:

"Players want to play, not to be spectators. This offer is a serious miscalculation and it is putting the players in a very tricky situation."

Meanwhile, @DuduNgubane3 questioned the criticism, asking:

"I thought this was a good gesture, how is it torture?"

Bafana Bafana World Cup preparations continue

The debate comes as Bafana Bafana continue preparations for their opening World Cup match against Mexico on 11 June.

While opinions remain divided over the invitation, McKenzie has made it clear that the final decision rests with the players themselves. Whether they choose to travel or not, the discussion has added another talking point ahead of South Africa's return to football's biggest stage.

Gayton McKenzie clears US Embassy in Bafana visa chaos

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie defended the US Embassy after Bafana Bafana's travel plans were disrupted by visa delays ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie insisted the problem was not caused by American officials, saying embassy staff had "bent over backwards" to assist the national team and that responsibility for the administrative setback lay within South Africa.

Source: Briefly News