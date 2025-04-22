South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently got married to Bonelela 'Buzza' James in a secret wedding ceremony

The couple kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight despite rumours surfacing late in 2024

Bonelela Buzza James is two years older than his wife Anele Mdoda, and plays an interesting sport

Halala! Popular radio personality Anele Mdoda married Bonelela Buzza James, an admitted attorney of the High Court of the Republic of South Africa, in a stunning traditional ceremony on Sunday, 20 April.

Despite romance rumours surfacing in November 2024, Mdoda and James largely kept their romance out of the public eye.

While Anele Mdoda is the popular of the two, her husband has quite an impressive profile.

Here’s what you need to know about Anele Mdoda’s husband, Bonelela Buzza James:

Who is Bonelela Buzza James?

He says his father nicknamed him Buzza. Writing on his Instagram account, Bonelela James explained the origin of the nickname, saying:

“My dad claims he felt such an amazing Buzz in the room when he held me in his arms for the very first time that he decided on the spot to give me the nickname Buzza.”

He is a devoted Christian and member of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa. He frequently attends services at the Fourways circuit. James’ Instagram account is a reflection of his faith. He often posts inspirational videos and church-related content.

Despite being a devoted Christian, Buzza James also enjoys life’s pleasures. In February 2024, Patrón Tequila awarded him a prize for making a spicy margarita during an event.

How old is Bonelela Buzza James?

Bonelela 'Buzza' James is turning 42 this year. He was born in 1983 and turned 40 on 27 April 2023. For his 40th birthday celebrations, Bonelela held an event at Altitude Beach, Sandton, on 29 April where rap legend Khuli Chana performed. As part of the celebrations, James, a philanthropist at heart, also did a shoe drive and announced a winter blanket drive.

His father, Mongezi-Sizwe ka Mgudlwa ka Ndaba ka Ngubengcuka, turned 80 on 9 August 2023.

Bonelela James is an outgoing individual and loves the great outdoors. He enjoys hiking, picnicking and travelling. In August 2024, he took a memorable trip to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe with Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe.

Bonelela loves spending time with Anele Mdoda and was her plus one at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding.

He's not a Xhosa Prince

Although he is often referred to as a Xhosa Prince, Bonelala ‘Buzza’ James is a Thembu Royal. On his Instagram account, he refers to himself as Thembu Royal - Aaah Ngubengcuka.

Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James is a passionate sports fan. For his 40th birthday, he had a cricket-themed cake that read, "40 not out". James also celebrated the Springboks’ historic World Cup win in 2023. He is an avid Manchester United fan and, interestingly, also plays netball.

