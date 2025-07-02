Abdul Khoza recently took his fitness game to the next level in his latest workout video

The famous actor posted himself doing push ups while balancing on deodorant cans for a campaign

Mzansi was impressed by Abdul's incredible video and praised his commitment to fitness

Source: Instagram

Abdul Khoza showed fans and followers that he's a different breed in his latest workout video.

Abdul Khoza shows off unique push ups

Abdul Khoza recently gave his followers a reason to go back to the gym after seeing him effortlessly do several push ups, but these were not your average push up.

The allegedly retired actor has collaborated with AXE, and to promote their deodorants, he had someone record a video of him doing push ups while balancing on three AXE deodorant cans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Khoza posted his video with his feet balanced on one can while both of his hands rested on a can each. He flexed his impressive balance and focus, and said he felt unstoppable:

"No man can be stopped with the AXE level of confidence, we rise like kings with Axeefect. Unlock your ultimate Axe-level the Next Level. What’s your AXE level?"

Here's what Mzansi said about Abdul Khoza's video

South Africans are impressed and said Abdul Khoza is fitness goals:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, said:

"The kind of discipline I wish for."

ginatheguest argued:

"This is ridiculous! You are adding too much pressure on us. How must we level up now?"

nunukhumalo joked:

"There’s showing off, and then there’s this video. Give others a chance, Abdul."

rulerofself was shocked:

"What CORE level is this?"

tumishomasha was impressed:

"Wow, bro, you’re proper fit!"

nkanyisomchunu_ was stunned:

"Wow, son, what GOKU level is this?"

Mzansi rapper, Reason, said:

"That is so wild! Like!! What level of cardio is this, bro? You need to get off TV and go straight to the army, big dawg."

keitu.dlomo posted:

"You’re on another level!"

eternales99 admired Abdul Khoza:

"Wow, I love you so much, my man."

bee_motshabi added:

"Your strength and discipline will always be your superpower!"

SK Khoza celebrates his birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to actor Sthembiso "SK" Khoza celebrating his birthday.

The former The Queen actor penned a heartfelt message filled with gratitude for his supporters for their lovely birthday tributes on social media.

His birthday comes just days after the actor was rumoured to be retiring from acting, along with his little brother Abdul.

However, the actor later addressed the reports and set the record straight. He expressed his frustration about the entertainment industry and certain production houses not treating talent fairly:

"We are not done with the entertainment industry, but we are done with mediocrity. You may receive a role, everything seems fine, and you sign the contract; however, many productions now fail to pay actors at the end of the month while still expecting them to work."

