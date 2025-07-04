A TikTok content creator, Khotso 'Caliva' Makoloane, showed how he pulled his socks up after dumping his girlfriend

He showed off his talents, which included public speaking, and told people they could book him for appearances and talks

Several members of the online community loved that the young man was looking out for himself

TikTok content creators and former couple Caliva and Ziya went viral after screenshots of their WhatsApp messages to each other detailing their breakup went viral. The single young man is not letting the breakup get the better of him as he builds his portfolio to prepare himself for future success.

Taking to his TikTok account yesterday, Khotso 'Caliva' Makoloane shared his talents with the world with an introductory letter showcasing his skills. He mentioned that he was a radio presenter, public speaker, facilitator, and mental health advocate.

Noting that people could book him for appearances and talks, Caliva also shared a poster explaining that he could lend his public speaking talents at corporate conferences, school assemblies, leadership seminars, and team-building retreats.

Why did Caliva and Ziya break up?

According to the screenshots, Caliva expressed concern about their relationship and felt Ziya was nonchalant. Instead of addressing his meesage, the young woman kept correcting Caliva's punctuation and grammatical errors.

More messages showed Ziya admitting that Caliva emotionally drained her with his errors, an alleged lack of enthusiasm to seek employment, him not wanting to learn, and other factors.

After seeing the reasons, Caliva sent the following:

"Ziya, I think we should break up. Maybe we met at the wrong time."

Mzansi loves Caliva's energy

Hundreds of supportive social media users applauded Caliva for putting himself out there.

@oyama98 told people with a laugh:

"For the first time, I'm on a man's side."

@nomso80 wrote in the comment section:

"He needed a Ziya to come out of his comfort zone. God uses people to take us where we are supposed to be."

@zuko_mthembu shared with the public:

"Like it or not, Ziya's effect is showing! Brother is now pushing hard."

A supportive @katlego_364 exclaimed in the comments:

"I hope things work out for you, mate! I really do! And when that happens, nothing is going to stop you!"

@bongani_011 was all about positivity, stating:

"You'll be booked and busy, my boy. By the end of this year, life will be very different."

@ziyandoo provided words of wisdom, writing:

"Sometimes, you need to remove certain people from your life to make room for the blessings that are meant for you."

