A young South African lady’s love story ended in tears as her man dumped her for being too masculine in the relationship

The woman posted the WhatsApp breakup message on TikTok and received a lot of attention from online users

South Africans were floored by the man’s excuses as he detailed moments in their union that made him uncomfortable

A Mzansi chap could not deal with being outmanned by her girlfriend and dumped him via WhatsApp text.

A young lady's breakup text wowed many. Image: @bohlale_mh

Source: TikTok

The lady posted the message yesterday afternoon on TikTok and had many tongues wagging.

Lady posts damning breakup message on TikTok

A young and brokenhearted South African woman shared her sorrows online. The youngster, Bohlale, shared the WhatsApp breakup message with a sad song that talks about heartbreak playing in the background.

Her now ex-boyfriend was unhappy with how Bohlale was the most masculine in the relationship and decided to end things:

“Dear my love. Life with you has been a disappointment. You don't want me to be myself. I love fights, physical fights, but you always win. It's like you are Batista, I'm even afraid of you nowadays. Even when I got robbed, you are the one who saved my life. With a Brock Lesnar like you, it is difficult, but thank you for being a policeman for me. Damn, you even look like a man on Fridays.

With that being said, thank you for buying me data so that I can break up with you.”

South Africans questioned the accuracy of the text and wondered if the woman was just trying to go viral by plotting that kind of content. In the comments, Bohlale confirmed that it was true by saying:

“I didn’t want to believe it either.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA amazed by breakup text on TikTok

Social media users were floored by how a young lady was dumped by her man and shared their thoughts:

A young Mzansi lady shared her shocking breakup text. Image: @bohlale_mh

Source: Instagram

@Her Melanin Mamsukwini gasped:

“It got more and more diabolical as I read.”

@lastnight🇳🇦was amazed:

“At this point, I’m convinced that you all are sending yourselves these messages.”

@Lesego Rachel | 👩‍💻 was invested:

“Show me a picture you took on a Friday.”

@ayandastanditnow commented:

“I’d move to India and call myself Taj Mahal.”

@𝖒𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖊☆.💋was in disbelief:

“I refuse to believe this.”

@nie_- could not deal with the foolery:

“I have never laughed so hard at 4 am.”

@pearl🌻celebrated:

“Single people, it’s our year.”

@𝕭𝖑𝖚e pointed out:

“My goodness, you treated our brother like a princess.”

