South Africans fell in love with a cute couple on TikTok who posted a lovely reaction video

The pair had not seen each other in a couple of days, and their little reunion melted hearts on social media

Their video trended and generated a million views and a thread of over 1.5K comments from Mzansi

Young love is beautiful to watch, whether online or in real life. Two youngsters shared a glimpse of their love story with their social media friends.

SA melted by a cute couple's reunion. Image: @gcisa_s

They create content from everyday interactions, whether on dates or simply hanging out.

Lady reacts to seeing boyfriend after days apart

Gcisa surprised his girlfriend with a visit after being apart for a couple of days. The chap parked his car outside of his lady’s home and waited for her to make an appearance.

While he waited, Gcisa had a lightbulb moment and acted on it. The lover boy thought to film his lover’s reaction to seeing him after days of no contact other than on the phone.

The lady could not contain her joy and smiled all the way to his car. She did not know what to do with herself, so she did mini hops to express her excitement.

She peeked her head through the window to finally speak to her man. Their lovely interaction warmed many hearts and generated a million views.

Mzansi reacts to lovely young couple reuniting

Social media users moved by a young South African couple:

@THƎMBA BUTHƎLƎZI confessed:

“Knowing me, I'm so goofy I'd jump out and do the same bunny hop. You're blessed, brother.”

@EL shared:

“I was like this with my ex, and then all of a sudden, he needed to focus on himself and stuff. I’m never showing affection again.”

@LaNdlovukazDigitalQueen explained:

“He just wanted to capture the moment. We are all pretty sure he got out after capturing this cute moment.”

@Seleke Botsime advised:

“Never hurt this one. She is for keeps. Look at how she looks at you. Her kind is scarce in this era.”

@NkaModira said:

“It is good there are still men who appreciate this type of excitement. Her inner child's coming out.”

@Barak commented:

“That’s some genuine love, she’s pretty.”

@Cynthia wrote:

“I don’t remember the last time I felt this giddy about someone.”

@the_muffin_chef pointed out:

“She’s so adorable.”

