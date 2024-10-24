A lady showed off her parents' teenage-like love after 31 years of marriage in a now-viral TikTok video

Mahle Majola walked in on her mom and dad watching television like new lovers who couldn't get enough of each other

Social media users were reminded of unconditional love after watching the couple enjoy each other's company

Mzansi was reminded of what love looked like after a lady showed off her parents' sweet relationship.

Mzansi was inspired by an elderly couple's lovey-dovey relationship. Image: @mahle_majola

The love birds have been together for three decades but act like they met three days ago.

Lady flexes parents' lovey-dovey relationship

Mahle Majola walked in on her parents watching television like a duo in a 90s romance sitcom. She found the pair sharing a seat as they enjoyed a gospel segment.

Her mother sat comfortably on her dad's lad as he rocked her like a baby. The lovers seemed comfortable in the position they were captured in.

Majola and Mzansi were reminded of the beauty of love as it healthily matures over time:

"They keep reminding me not to lower the standard. I love seeing this when I'm home."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to older couple's relationship

Social media users shared their thoughts on the viral video:

@Tea pointed out:

"Mommy is getting princess treatment. May this kind of love locate me."

@unenonie2 explained:

"After my mom died, dad was never the same. We tried to hook him up, but he never got married again. The other day, we found him crying in his room; they were inseparable. They were very playful and serious."

@Lovely 💙 was disappointed:

"Looked at my parents and sighed."

@Omphi_K shared:

"The bar has been set too high for you."

@cinnamon girl said:

"She's just a girl."

@kgomotsokgobe trolled:

"When my mom hears my dad's car coming in, she goes to sleep."

@Nomalicious831105 wrote:

"Mine are so old school, but the love is on another level. I've never seen them kiss, but my dad gets physically sick whenever mom will not sleep at home."

@Sindisiwe shared:

"It's such a blessing to witness your parents in love and living under the same roof."

Couple resembles 90s Romance with secret language

Briefly News also reported that a couple melted Mzansi after they shared their cute secret language to communicate their feelings. Bianca Arendse showed off her cute relationship with her man that resembled the celebrated 90s kind of romance.

Social media users were melted by the sweet moment and shared their thoughts in the comments.

