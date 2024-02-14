South Africa's favourite couple, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, spread love on Valentine's Day all the way from France

The duo said that everyone should have a great day, even those who don't have a romantic person to spend it with

The online community reacted to the message, with many wishing the love birds a happy valentines

Siya and Rachel wished everyone a happy Valentine's Day. Images: Siya Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Springboks captain Siya and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, took time to wish everyone a happy Valentine's Day.

Siya took to his Instagram account and shared a cute clip. In the video, the duo is walking in cold weather in France.

Rachel shared a few kind words, saying happy valentines to everyone and said that everyone should spread love far and wide.

Hilarious Siya also asked his wife to say happy valentines to him. He further added that everyone has a good Valentine's Day.

The captain did not forget those who were single on the day. He said there was nothing wrong with not having a person to spend Valentine's Day with. One should still celebrate by buying flowers, chocolates, or whatever they like.

Siya and Rachel celebrate Valentine's Day

Siya and Rachel sitting cosy before taking the snap. Image: Siya Kolisi

Source: Facebook

TikTok users spread love

The video garnered over 15k likes, with many social media users sharing the love on the day.

@nj56ab47ulo commented:

"Siya, you have a beautiful humble wife ❤️"

@megan__dean joked:

"I was waiting for Siya to wish Eben "

@eurika_ramdin complimented:

"Rachel is so cute. Gosh."

@yannicknyanga laughed:

"It’s man ! @rachelkolisi ❤"

@busimboks adored:

"Rachel was bullied to say HVD You guys are the sweetest! Happy Valentine's Day"

@redbullza wished:

"Happy Valaza ♥️"

@botha.karlien appreciated the couple:

"This made my day. Or well evening seeing I’m in NSW and it’s almost 10pm. Thanks both for passing on the ❤"

Siya hilariously wishes Rachel a happy birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported about Siya wishing Rachel a happy birthday in a hilarious Instagram post.

Siya jokingly took to his Instagram account and wished Rachel a 24th birthday. Responding to her silly husband's post, Rachel thanked him and said he was ten years short. The post got over 66k likes, with many Instagram users wishing Rachel a happy birthday and laughing at Siya's naughty joke.

