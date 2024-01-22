Springbok's captain, Siya Kolisi, hilariously wished his wife, Rachel, a happy 24th birthday

Rachel turned 34, and she thanked and reminded her husband that his wish was ten years short

Social media users reacted to Siya's post, with many laughing and sending birthday wishes to Mrs Kolisi

Siya Kolisi hilariously wished Rachel a happy 24th birthday instead of 34. Imaged: @Siya Kolisi

Source: Facebook

South Africa's national rugby team captain, Siya Kolisi, wished his wife, Rachel, a happy birthday.

The pair has become one of Mzansi's favourite couples with their jokes and affectionate love for each other.

Siya jokingly took to his Instagram account and wished Rachel a 24th birthday. Responding to her silly husband's post, Rachel thanked him and said he was ten years short.

"Happy 24th birth my love ❤️ thank you for all you are and all you do for us @dmandisi," - Siya

"10 short but thanks babes ❤️," - Rachel

See Siya wishing Rachel a happy 24th birthday

Netizens wish Rachel a happy birhday

The post got over 66k likes, with many Instagram users wishing Rachel a happy birthday and laughing at Siya's naughty joke.

@dianedraver said:

"And a true gentleman reverses the clock! "

@hyperspectrale commented:

"She 34 but she still looks 24 ;) cheers hope you have a nice journey in "

@shaunmahlangu_za shared:

"That 24 made me dizzy Happy Birthday MaKolisi"

@dominate_n said:

"We keep to 24th like the Captain who is the husband said and not try to be relevant akere!!! Happy 24th birthday Mrs Captain❤️❤️"

@thesunshinemac wrote:

"Love your humour Siya. A gentleman never tells a lady’s age. Happy fabulous birthday Rachel, have a super blessed day."

@nelisnt commented:

"Happy birthday @rachelkolisi you look young may you be blessed ALWAYS ❤️"

@didi.noni shared:

"U Rachel li 2K??? No man!!"

@xoxopottery_designs said:

"HappyBirthday @rachelkolisi "

Siya craves amagwinya in Paris

In another story, Briefly News reported about Siya embarrassing his daughter after hilariously craving amagwinya in Paris.

He shared pictures and videos from their stay in Paris with their family. One of the posts was a video where he asked for vetkoeks from a lady at the doughnut shop. The lady gave him a confused look, and he quickly educated her on the snack.

His family burst into laughter when he asked for them, while his daughter Keziah said she would pretend she was never there.

