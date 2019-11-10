Kaizer Motaung’s bio: age, wife, kids, parents, cars, house, net worth

Kaizer Motaung is a South African retired professional footballer and founder of Kaizer Chiefs FC. He formed his club immediately when he retired from playing international soccer. Since its establishment, the team has won several trophies.

The player started playing professional soccer at a tender age. Interestingly, at the age of 16 years, he was already playing for the Orlando Pirates, his home team. He played for the team for a while before he was noticed by Phil Woosnam (Founder of Atlanta Chiefs) and D*ck Cecil (Retired West Ham player) in 1968.

Full name Kaizer Motaung Also known Chincha Guluva Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1944 Age 78 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Soweto, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 186 Hair colour Bald Eye colour Black Father Ceyland Motaung Siblings 8 Marital status Married Partner Valeta Motaung Children 5 Profession Former footballer, manager Net worth $60 million

Kaizer Motaung's biography

When was Kaizer Motaung born? The former footballer was born in 1944. Where was Kaizer Motaung born? He was born in a small town in Soweto known as Orlando East. He is the son of Ceyland Motaung.

How old is Kaizer Motaung?

As of 2022, Kaizer Motaung's age is 78 years. He celebrates his birthday on 6 October every year.

Career

His love for soccer dates back to the 1960s. During this time, football was a great deal more than rugby in the country. As a young and talented boy, he was selected to play for the Orlando Pirates. He played for the team for a significant time before the Atlanta Chiefs' managers noticed him.

In 1968, he was recruited by Atlanta Chiefs as a forward player to represent them in the North American Soccer League (NASL). Interestingly, he scored a goal in his first match between Atlanta Chiefs and Manchester City.

During that season, he appeared in fifteen games and scored sixteen goals. After two years in the team, he returned to his country. This time, he came up with different ideas to change the South African perspective of soccer. The soccer supremo decided to start his team, the Kaizer Chiefs.

He established the football club in the 70s. The club's naming is inspired by his former team and his name. Since its formation, the club has been able to bag over 78 trophies. In addition, his son is a player in the team.

What is the percentage that Kaizer Motaung owns at Kaizer Chiefs?

Kaizer does not entirely own the club. Currently, he owns 60% of the total shares in the club with his daughter, Jessica. On the other hand, Primedia Limited owns another 40% of the shares.

Achievements

Regarding his accomplishments, he is the co-founder of the Premier Soccer League (PSL). He is also a member of various soccer administrations in the country, such as the Board of Governors of the PLS.

Together with Irvin Khoza, they attracted more sponsors to support the league. Also, it is significant to note that he is an executive member of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

In 2004, he was among the Top 100 Great South Africans. He was ranked 73rd on the list. In the same year, he was recognized with the Entrepreneurial Leadership Award by Henley Management College.

He has also served in different soccer governing bodies in the country, earning him numerous recognitions and was once appointed South Africa's Order of Ikhamanga in the Silver category.

Kaizer Motaung's family

Aside from being a renowned soccer player and manager, he is a family man. With his wife, Valeta, the couple is blessed with five children.

Their names are; Kaizer Junior, Bobby, Jessica, Kemiso, and Thabo (deceased). Also, he has one grandchild by the name of Tyler Rhys Motaung. He is the son of Motaung Junior.

Three of Kaizer Motaung's children seem to have followed in his footsteps. For instance, Kaizer Motaung Junior is a soccer player for the Kaizer Chiefs. Also, Jessica handles communications and marketing roles in his father's team.

Who is the firstborn of Kaizer Motaung? His firstborn son was named Thabo Motaung. He was born in 1969 but succumbed to death in 2019. According to Bobby, his brother died after struggling with Meningitis for a long time. He died at the age of 43.

How much is Kaizer Motaung worth?

Kaizer Motaung's net worth is estimated to be $60 million, according to HollywoodsMagazine. Apart from his footballer career, he also has other investments and businesses through which he makes his strides.

Kaizer Motaung's mansion house and cars

The former footballer has a lounge within Naturena's Chiefs Village and his family home in Phefeni, Soweto. When it comes to his car collection, he owns a large number of automobiles.

Who is rich between Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung?

Kaizer is richer than Irvin Khoza, a South African football administrator and businessman whose net worth is alleged to be $35 million.

Fun facts about Kaizer Motaung

He earned the nickname Chincha Guluva during his playing days.

Made his debut for Atlanta Chiefs against Manchester City.

He turned down an offer worth $1 million to stay at Atlanta Chiefs.

He was also awarded an honorary doctorate in 2022.

Kaizer Chiefs' most significant achievement was winning the African Cup Winners' Cup in 2001.

Kaizer Motaung is a renowned South African soccer specialist. His contributions to the sports sector cannot go unnoticed. His career path is an inspiration to many people in the country with the same interests as his. Despite the many challenges, he has always remained true to his passion.

