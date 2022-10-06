Marcell Johnson's bio: Who is Taraji P. Henson and William Johnson's son?

Marcell Johnson is renowned as the celebrity son of award-winning actress and singer Taraji P. Henson. She is a global figure known for her appearance in the Fox series Empire and other movies like Hidden Figures and The Karate Kids. Her son is following in her footsteps and is gradually making an impact in the entertainment world.

Taraji P. Henson and Marcell Johnson attend a ceremony honouring Taraji P. Henson with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Marcell Johnson is an American actor and model. He has appeared in top-notch movies like Needlestick and alongside his mother in Empire. Aside from this, he has modelled and walked on different runways and promoted many fashion brands.

Marcell Johnson's profile summary and bio

Full name Marcell Johnson Gender Male Date of birth 10th May 1994 Age 28 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Washington, DC, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Taraji P. Henson Father William Lamarr Johnson Marital status Single School University of Southern California, Howard University Profession Actor and model Net worth $1.1 million

Early life

The young hunk was born in Washington, DC, United States, by Taraji P. Henson. She delivered him on 10th May 1994. This means that Taraji P. Henson's son's age in 2022 is 28 years. He has an African-American descent with American nationality.

Marcell had his high school education at a local school. He later enrolled at the University of Southern California for his higher studies, but his mother transferred him later to her alma mater, Howard University.

Who is Taraji's baby daddy?

The Oscar nominee's baby daddy is William Lamarr Johnson. He is a famous actor and musician known for his album Brotha Bill. He also released popular theatrical productions like Blue Still Avenue and Doing a Hard Time.

Actress Taraji P. Henson is honoured with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

William Johnson Marcell Johnson's father was Taraji. P Henson's lover during their high school days till they entered college. She got pregnant with him at the age of 24 in her junior year at Howard University. However, something tragic happened to the father of Marcell Johnson, and she raised him as a single mother.

Taraji Penda Henson, on the other hand, is an American actress and singer. She bagged a degree in acting at Howard University before her Hollywood career began. Interestingly, she first played guest roles on television shows before playing in Baby Boy, where she had her big break.

After playing a prostitute in Hustle & Flow, she was decorated with a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture nomination. Her role as a single mother of a disabled child in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button got her an Academy Award.

What happened to Taraji P. Henson's son?

He lost his father at age nine after his parents broke up due to abuse from his father. William Johnson was murdered when he was 34 years on 23rd January 2003 by a couple named Russell and Charlotte Nickleson. According to reports, he accused them of slashing his friend's tire, which led to a heated argument, and he was smashed on the head with a ceramic lamp.

After he collapsed, they continued punching him before Charlotte Nickelson stabbed him severally. He died an hour before the police arrived. Russell was sentenced to four years, and his wife to three years in prison.

Marcella Johnson's mother revealed in the 4th episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji, a new Facebook watch, that she couldn't tell the young lad the truth and lied to him that his father had died in an accident. He later found out at an older age the real cause of his death. She said this in her statement:

He's had to deal with life in a way that a lot of young kids haven't yet, we would sit and weep about it.

What does Marcell Johnson do for a living?

He works as an actor and a model. Johnson started his acting career with a small role in 2015 when he appeared in the American crime drama Misled. He also worked behind the scene in the movie Little in 2019. Then, Taraji P. Henson and her son appeared in Empire, though Johnson only made an epic appearance in the television series.

Actress Taraji P. Henson (R) and son Marcel Henson attend the From The Rough screening at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Kempin

As of 2022, the talented actor, Marcell Johnson has appeared in several movies and TV series, including:

Misled

Needlestick

A Girl Like Her

Detroiters

Empire

As a model, he started his career at 18 and modelled for MySquareBeer Clothing Company in 2012. In addition, he walked on the runway during New York Fashion Week. His mother acknowledged this by posting his picture with the caption "Proud Mommy Moment."

Personal life

Marcell Johnson lives a private and low-key life and has not been publicly seen with a girlfriend or wife. The handsome actor is single for now, and his Instagram account is private.

How much is Marcell Johnson worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Marcell Johnson's net worth is estimated to be $1.1 million. However, his single mother is known for her fame and wealthy prowess. So, how much is Taraji worth? According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, she has a fortune of $25 million.

Marcell Johnson has been threading in his parents' path as an actor and is doing well in it. Despite being an only son from a wealthy family, he is keen on making it for himself in the entertainment industry and is gradually working to stardom.

