Shawn Mendes' girlfriend: Timeline and complete dating history
Aside from being a chart-topping artist, the In My Blood singer has consistently maintained his heartthrob status, dating high-profile celebrities since his teenage years. Shawn Mendes' girlfriend as of 2025 is rumoured to be Ecuadorian activist Helena Gualinga. He once said:
I don't see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself.
Key takeaways
- Shawn Mendes has not publicly confirmed his relationship with Helena Gualinga.
- The only relationship he publicly accepted and announced was the one with Camila Cabello, and they both performed Señorita.
- He has dated other celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Sabrina Carpenter.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Shawn Peter Raul Mendes
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8 August 1998
|Age
|26 years old (as of June 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Pickering, Ontario, Canada
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Weight
|82 kg (180 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Manuel Mendes
|Mother
|Karen Rayment
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Single
|School
|Pine Ridge Secondary School
|Profession
|Singer and songwriter
|Net worth
|$40 million
|Social media
|Instagram FacebookTikTokYouTube
Who is Shawn Mendes' girlfriend?
Mendes is currently single, although he is rumoured to be dating Helena Gualinga. Neither he nor the rumoured girlfriend has publicly confirmed or denied this news.
Speculations that Helena was Shawn Mendes' partner began in January 2025 when they shared deep moments at Machu Picchu in Peru. In an Instagram post on 8 January 2025, Mendes shared a photo from his trip with the caption:
Feeling like a lucky boy these days.
Shawn Mendes denied belonging to the LGBTQ community
Apart from denying being gay, Shawn Mendes' ex-girlfriends show he is into women. In late October 2024, he commented in a video posted on TikTok, saying:
The real truth about my life and sexuality is that I'm just figuring it out like everyone. I don't really know sometimes, and I know at other times. It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.
A timeline of Shawn Mende's dating history
Shawn Mendes' dating life has involved love triangles, heartbreaks, and rumoured relationships. Below is more about them:
Hailey Baldwin Bieber (2017-2018)
On the list of Shawn Mendes' girlfriends is Hailey Bieber. Their rumoured relationship began in 2017 after her brief breakup with Justin Bieber. The two were spotted together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, which sparked talks.
Mendes and Hailey Bieber later walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together, denying it was a couple's debut but a friendship. Mendes told People in May 2018:
No, we were not making our big debut. We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.
He later confirmed their relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2018. He said:
I don't even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo.
Camila Cabello (2019, 2021, 2023)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship blossomed into romance in 2019 after five years of friendship. The two musicians first met in 2014 and collaborated on the hit single I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.
In June 2019, they went public with their romance and released their sultry music video for Señorita. They were spotted together at various events, including the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019, where they performed Señorita.
Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes still together?
They are separated. After over two years of dating, the couple announced their breakup in November 2021 in a since-deleted Instagram Story. As reported by Teen Vogue, it read:
Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.
Despite their split, in 2023, Camila and Shawn were spotted in a passionate makeout session at Coachella, as per Page Six. This fueled a reconciliation relationship.
They were spotted together again in July 2024 at the Copa América final in Miami, but they are not back as a couple.
Sabrina Carpenter (2023)
Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, an American actress and singer, were rumoured to be dating in early 2023. The two were spotted on dates, including a walk in LA and attending Miley Cyrus' album release party together.
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter broke up in 2023
Mendes denied dating Sabrina Carpenter in an interview with RTL Boulevard in March 2023. Their relationship reportedly ended when Mendes reunited with Camila Cabello at Coachella in 2023.
Carpenter seemed to address the relationship in her released album Short n’ Sweet in August 2024. Songs like Taste and Coincidence had lyrics hinting she was left for someone else.
Dr. Jocelyne Miranda (2022-2024)
The chiropractor has worked with Mendes since 2018. She helped him with performances, including the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. There have been rumours of a relationship between the duo, but they have not confirmed it.
Shawn and Miranda were often seen hiking, grocery shopping, or grabbing coffee and lunch together. They were last spotted together hiking in Runyon Canyon in April 2024.
Other celebrities Mendes was rumoured to have dated are Chloë Grace Moretz (2016), Sofie Rovenstine (2018), Alessia Cara (2019) and Charlie Travers (2023).
Frequently asked questions
- Who is Shawn Mendes' ex-girlfriend? He has dated several ladies, including Camila Cabello, Hailey Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter.
- Is Shawn Mendes in a relationship? He has yet to confirm if he is dating Ecuadorian activist Helena Gualinga.
- Did Shawn Mendes date Hailey Bieber? They were together from 2017 to 2018.
- Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter still together? They have separated.
Shawn Mendes' girlfriend timeline is filled with singers, models, and actresses. Since his widely publicised romance with Camila Cabello, Mendes has not confirmed another relationship.
