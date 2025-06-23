Shawn Mendes' girlfriend: Timeline and complete dating history

Aside from being a chart-topping artist, the In My Blood singer has consistently maintained his heartthrob status, dating high-profile celebrities since his teenage years. Shawn Mendes' girlfriend as of 2025 is rumoured to be Ecuadorian activist Helena Gualinga. He once said:

I don't see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself.

Shawn Mendes on stage during the MTV EMAs 2024 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. Photo: Dominic Lipinski, Anthony Devlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Shawn Mendes has not publicly confirmed his relationship with Helena Gualinga.

with Helena Gualinga. The only relationship he publicly accepted and announced was the one with Camila Cabello, and they both performed Señorita.

He has dated other celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Sabrina Carpenter.

Profile summary

Full name Shawn Peter Raul Mendes Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1998 Age 26 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Pickering, Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Weight 82 kg (180 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Manuel Mendes Mother Karen Rayment Siblings 1 Marital status Single School Pine Ridge Secondary School Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube

Who is Shawn Mendes' girlfriend?

Mendes is currently single, although he is rumoured to be dating Helena Gualinga. Neither he nor the rumoured girlfriend has publicly confirmed or denied this news.

Speculations that Helena was Shawn Mendes' partner began in January 2025 when they shared deep moments at Machu Picchu in Peru. In an Instagram post on 8 January 2025, Mendes shared a photo from his trip with the caption:

Feeling like a lucky boy these days.

Facts about Shawn Mendes. Photo: @ShawnMendesOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Shawn Mendes denied belonging to the LGBTQ community

Apart from denying being gay, Shawn Mendes' ex-girlfriends show he is into women. In late October 2024, he commented in a video posted on TikTok, saying:

The real truth about my life and sexuality is that I'm just figuring it out like everyone. I don't really know sometimes, and I know at other times. It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.

A timeline of Shawn Mende's dating history

Shawn Mendes' dating life has involved love triangles, heartbreaks, and rumoured relationships. Below is more about them:

Hailey Baldwin Bieber (2017-2018)

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18

Source: Getty Images

On the list of Shawn Mendes' girlfriends is Hailey Bieber. Their rumoured relationship began in 2017 after her brief breakup with Justin Bieber. The two were spotted together at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, which sparked talks.

Mendes and Hailey Bieber later walked the 2018 Met Gala red carpet together, denying it was a couple's debut but a friendship. Mendes told People in May 2018:

No, we were not making our big debut. We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.

He later confirmed their relationship in an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2018. He said:

I don't even wanna put a title on it. I think it was more of a zone of limbo.

Camila Cabello (2019, 2021, 2023)

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship blossomed into romance in 2019 after five years of friendship. The two musicians first met in 2014 and collaborated on the hit single I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015.

In June 2019, they went public with their romance and released their sultry music video for Señorita. They were spotted together at various events, including the MTV Video Music Awards in 2019, where they performed Señorita.

Are Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes still together?

They are separated. After over two years of dating, the couple announced their breakup in November 2021 in a since-deleted Instagram Story. As reported by Teen Vogue, it read:

Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

Despite their split, in 2023, Camila and Shawn were spotted in a passionate makeout session at Coachella, as per Page Six. This fueled a reconciliation relationship.

They were spotted together again in July 2024 at the Copa América final in Miami, but they are not back as a couple.

Sabrina Carpenter (2023)

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, an American actress and singer, were rumoured to be dating in early 2023. The two were spotted on dates, including a walk in LA and attending Miley Cyrus' album release party together.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter broke up in 2023

Mendes denied dating Sabrina Carpenter in an interview with RTL Boulevard in March 2023. Their relationship reportedly ended when Mendes reunited with Camila Cabello at Coachella in 2023.

Carpenter seemed to address the relationship in her released album Short n’ Sweet in August 2024. Songs like Taste and Coincidence had lyrics hinting she was left for someone else.

Dr. Jocelyne Miranda (2022-2024)

Shawn Mendes and Dr Jocelyne Miranda. Photo: @ShawnMendesOfficial on Facebook, @justjared on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The chiropractor has worked with Mendes since 2018. She helped him with performances, including the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. There have been rumours of a relationship between the duo, but they have not confirmed it.

Shawn and Miranda were often seen hiking, grocery shopping, or grabbing coffee and lunch together. They were last spotted together hiking in Runyon Canyon in April 2024.

Other celebrities Mendes was rumoured to have dated are Chloë Grace Moretz (2016), Sofie Rovenstine (2018), Alessia Cara (2019) and Charlie Travers (2023).

Shawn Mendes on SiriusXM's Life with John Mayer at SiriusXM Studios on October 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Shawn Mendes' ex-girlfriend? He has dated several ladies, including Camila Cabello, Hailey Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter.

He has dated several ladies, including Camila Cabello, Hailey Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter. Is Shawn Mendes in a relationship? He has yet to confirm if he is dating Ecuadorian activist Helena Gualinga.

He has yet to confirm if he is dating Ecuadorian activist Helena Gualinga. Did Shawn Mendes date Hailey Bieber? They were together from 2017 to 2018.

They were together from 2017 to 2018. Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter still together? They have separated.

Shawn Mendes' girlfriend timeline is filled with singers, models, and actresses. Since his widely publicised romance with Camila Cabello, Mendes has not confirmed another relationship.

READ ALSO: Camila Cabello's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Camila Cabello's net worth. She became an internet sensation with the debut of Fifth Harmony.

Camila's net worth is over the millions, and with her talent and passion, it is most likely to increase.

Source: Briefly News