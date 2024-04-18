Hailey Bieber's net worth: earnings, endorsements, and more

Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Rhode Baldwin, is not just a celebrity by association but a successful model and entrepreneur in her own right. She has managed to turn her name into a brand that resonates with millions. This article highlights Hailey Bieber's net worth and how she makes her money.

From her early days signed with Ford Models to walking the runway for top fashion brands like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, Hailey Bieber has made a significant impact in the modelling industry. Her marriage to pop sensation Justin Bieber has also been a subject of public fascination.

Hailey Bieber's profile summary

Birth name Hailey Rhode Baldwin Date of birth November 22, 1996 Age 27 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio-Sagittarius Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, English, Irish, Scottish, French, and German Languages English, Portuguese Religion Christian Height 5 feet 7.5 inches (1.71 m) Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Singer Justin Bieber (2018 to date) Parents Actor Stephen Baldwin (father) Graphic designer Kennya Deodato (mother) Siblings Alaia Baldwin (Older sister) Relatives The Baldwin family, including uncles William, Daniel, and Alec Baldwin Singer Eumir Deodato (maternal grandfather), Ireland Baldwin (cousin) Parents-in-law Jeremy Bieber (father-in-law), Pattie Mallette (mother-in-law) Profession Model, entrepreneur, TV personality Agency IMG Models, Ford Models (Former) Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook TikTok

What is Hailey Bieber's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the model's estimated net worth is $20 million as of 2024. Hailey Bieber's salary is approximately $2.5 million annually.

Her net worth before marriage was about $2 million. Her husband, singer Justin Bieber, is estimated to be worth around $300 million in 2024, with an annual salary of about $80 million from his music.

Hailey Bieber's real estate portfolio

The model lives in a $25.8 million mansion in the Beverly Park gated community in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. She and her husband, Justin Bieber, purchased the 11,145-square-foot property in August 2020. It features 10 bathrooms, seven bedrooms, an infinity pool, a gym, a jacuzzi, and a movie theatre.

The couple also owns a $5 million lakeside mansion in Ontario, Canada, which they purchased in August 2018. The 5,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, heated floors, a horse racing track, and a temperature-controlled two-storey wine room.

The Biebers previously owned an $8.5 million Beverly Hills home that they bought in March 2019. The 1930s Monterey Colonial home featured five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a game room, a home theatre, and a wine cellar. They sold the property in 2021 for $7.955 million.

Justin and Hailey Bieber have also lived in a rental property. After their 2018 marriage, the couple lived in a Spanish-style 7,000-square-foot home in Toluca Lake, California, where they paid $100,000 monthly rent.

Hailey Bieber's cars

Hailey has been spotted with a cool collection of luxury cars over the years. Some of the vehicles she drives include the following;

Car Approx. market price 2021 Tesla Model X $99,990 Porsche Cayenne GTS $110,000 2020 Lamborghini Urus $211,321 2019 Range Rover Sport SVR $115,795 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 $143,795

How does Hailey Bieber make money?

Hailey began her career as a model with the New York agency Ford Models at the age of 17. One of her first commercial campaigns was for the clothing brand French Connection in the winter of 2014. She later made her runway debut in October 2014 for Topshop and French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel.

The model has since been featured on major magazine covers and walked the runways for top designers. In 2016, she signed a contract with the high-profile modelling agency IMG Models. For Hailey Bieber's endorsement deals, she has worked with Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent, Levi's, H&M, and Guess, to name but a few.

Hailey's beauty

Hailey established her beauty brand, Rhode Skincare, in June 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The company sells various products, including serum, moisturizer, and lip balm.

The model is dedicated to ensuring her skincare products are what they say they are. In her previous ELLE interview, she opened up about wanting to produce something different from popular celebrity brands.

For me, the authenticity behind the brand has to be there. I'm very, very passionate about skincare. I'm very committed to my routine and to maintaining my skin's health and I feel like I've been really transparent with people about that. I never want to gatekeep, I always want to be somebody that can share what they're using, what they're into, what works, what doesn't.

What did Hailey Bieber do to get famous?

Hailey was born into the famous Baldwin family. Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin, and her mother is graphic designer Kennya Dedato, the daughter of renowned Brazilian singer Eumir Dedato.

The model's fame grew when she walked major runways and graced the covers of big magazines. Her marriage to Canadian superstar Justin Bieber also placed her in the limelight.

Hailey Bieber's various modelling gigs, endorsements, and business ventures have contributed to her impressive net worth. Now that she has stepped into her mogul era, fans should expect nothing less!

