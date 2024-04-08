Blueface's net worth today: A breakdown of the rapper's fortune

Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, is an American hip-hop star. He gained notoriety in 2018 after releasing his song Respect My Cryppin, which made him a viral meme due to his offbeat rapping style. His single Thotiana peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year. Due to Blueface’s popularity and his extravagant lifestyle, fans are curious about his wealth. So, what is Blueface’s net worth?

Blueface at The Beverly Hilton (L). The rapper at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (R). Photo: Randy Shropshire, Michael Tullberg via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The rapper’s musical style can be characterized as a fusion of trap, hip-hop and West Coast hip-hop. His catchy beats and heartfelt lyrics have struck a chord with audiences globally. This article highlights his career achievements, earnings and investment projects.

Blueface's profile summary

Full name Johnathan Jamall Porter Famous as Blueface Gender Male Date of birth 20 January 1997 Age 27 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Arleta High School Height 6’4’’ (193 cm) Weight 78 kg (172 lbs) Body measurements in inches 44-32-38 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 3 Baby mamas Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock Parents Karissa Saffold and Johnathan Michael Porter Sr. Siblings 2 (Andre Harvey and Johnece Miller) Profession Rapper Years active 2017-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

How old is Blueface?

Blueface (aged 27 as of 2024) was born on 20 January 1997 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His parents Karissa Saffold and Johnathan Michael Porter Sr. separated in 2000 when he was 3.

Hip-hop star Blueface at the Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field in New York City, USA. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Original

Jamall has two older siblings, brother Andre Harvey and sister Johnece Miller. While living with his father in San Fernando Valley, he attended Arleta High School, where he played in the marching band and was the starting quarterback for the school’s football team.

In 2014, Johnathan led his team to an East Valley League championship. He went on to play for Fayetteville State University in North Carolina before leaving the school in 2016.

What is Blueface’s net worth in 2024?

Wealthy Gorilla estimates Johnathan’s net worth to be $4 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 7-year-old musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and concert tours.

How does Blueface make money?

Blueface generates his income from various endeavours. Below is a breakdown of his revenue-generating channels.

Music career

How did Blueface get famous? The hip-hop star made his rapping debut in January 2017 under Blueface Bleedem. In June 2018, he released his first EP, Famous Cryp, followed by his second one, Two Coccy, in September.

The rapper was signed to Cash Money West record label in November. In 2019, Cardi B and YG released a remix of Blueface’s hit song Thotiana.

American rapper Blueface at O2 Academy Brixton in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: UGC

Since then, the star has worked with renowned artists such as Offset, DaBaby, Gunna, The Game, Lil Pump and Rich the Kid. Here are some of Blueface’s songs:

Bleed It (2018)

(2018) Respect My Cryppin ft Snoop Dog (2018)

ft Snoop Dog (2018) Fast Class ft Gunna (2019)

ft Gunna (2019) Up Close ft Jeremih (2019)

Jeremih (2019) West Coast ft G-Eazy (2019)

ft G-Eazy (2019) Thotiana ft Cardi B and YG (2019)

ft Cardi B and YG (2019) Stop Cappin ft The Game (2019)

ft The Game (2019) Obama ft DaBaby (2020)

ft DaBaby (2020) Holy Moly ft NLE Choppa (2020)

How much did Blueface make off of OnlyFans?

In January 2023, Blueface shared a screenshot of his OnlyFans earnings via Instagram stories. At the time, he had grossed $798,800.26 from the online subscription platform.

Porter’s OnlyFans show, Blue Girls Club, involved several women living in the rapper’s house to showcase themselves for ‘’exposure.’’ Drinking games and physical fights were standard parts of the show.

Brand endorsements and deals

Blueface has partnered with popular streetwear brands, such as VLONE and Fashion Nove, on limited-edition merchandise. These collaborations add to his net worth and enhance his personal brand and influence.

Blueface at the DJ Kayslay Hocus Pocus Video Shoot Featuring A Boogie, Blueface & MoneyBagg Yo at Times Square. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: UGC

Blueface’s real estate

Did Blueface buy a house? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper paid $1.22 million for a home in Chatsworth, California, in 2020.

He painted the house’s exterior in a white and blue camouflage during his ownership. However, Jamall sold the property in August 2023 for $1.353 million.

Before he purchased the house, the previous owner had designed and decorated the house as a Star Wars Gateway before he bought it. A YouTube video by FabTV showcases the home’s former Star Wars theme.

Blueface’s cars

Does Blueface have a Maybach? The rapper maintains a world of luxury around him, including his wheels. Per autoevolution, he bought a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in March 2022. Below are some of Johnathan’s other alleged luxurious rides:

Car Estimated Price ($) Chevrolet Corvette C7 68,000 Mercedes AMG GT 63S 160,000 Mercedes AMG G63 200,000 Porsche Panamera Turbo 200,000 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder 250,000

Controversies and legal issues

Even though Jamall is widely recognized for his musical prowess, he is known for his run-ins with the law. The artist was arrested and charged with a felony after shooting at an occupied car after a man tried to rob him at a gas station in 2018.

He was released on November 18 on a $69,000 bail. In February 2019, Johnathan was arrested for illegal gun possession. On 15 November 2022, he was arrested on attempted murder and shooting charges and imprisoned in the Clark County Detention.

Rapper Blueface at the Made In America Festival. Photo: Michael Candelori

Source: UGC

The Thotiana rapper was sentenced to three years probation on 2 October 2023, with a possible 2-5 year prison sentence if he violates probation. On 12 January 2024, he was arrested for violating his probation.

Despite the controversies surrounding him, Blueface's net worth has risen since he debuted in the hip-hop industry in 2017. He gained a huge fan base because of his unique offbeat sound and ability to keep fans engaged with his evolving style.

READ MORE: Blackpink's net worth: How much each member makes

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about the South Korean girl group Blackpink. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group is regarded the biggest girl group worldwide.

Blackpink has won various accolades, including People’s Choice Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Their net worth has increased steadily over the years to rank them among the wealthiest groups in the world.

Source: Briefly News