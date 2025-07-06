South Africans looked back at the powerful on-screen chemistry between the late Shona and Connie Ferguson

They compiled sweet videos from one of their well-received Mzansi Magic series, which was later discontinued

Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of comments where they remembered the pair’s talent

Shona and Connie Ferguson once gave South Africans the best performances of their lives.

SA was warmed by Shona and Connie Ferguson's on-screen chemistry.

Source: Instagram

The pair produced quality shows on Mzansi Magic and introduced the country to some of the best actresses. Many people who have worked with the self-made filmmakers are doing incredible work in the industry.

Although Shona died four years ago, Connie and their kids still carry on the family’s legacy. A month ago, their popular Netflix series Kings of Joburg returned with its third season.

SA remembers powerful chemistry between Shona and Connie

South Africans looked back at one of the Fergusons’ oldest offerings to the film industry. They created The Wild in 2011.

The series instantly became a fan favourite because of its riveting storyline that kept viewers hooked from the beginning. South Africans were devastated by the news of the show coming to an end and missed the undeniable chemistry between Shona and Connie.

They were each other’s love interests and carried out the script effortlessly. Sometimes, people had to remind themselves that the pair was actually married in real life.



Shona Ferguson died in July 2021

South Africans were devastated by the heartbreaking news of Shona Ferguson’s sudden passing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The filmmaker battled for 33 days before he succumbed to coronavirus on the 30th of July 2021.

The fans worried about Connie and the kids, as the family was very close. Today, the family is doing okay and religiously posts about Shona on their social media.

Connie has also kept the legacy going by steering projects for the fans to enjoy.

SA remembers The Wild on Mzansi Magic

Social media users shared their thoughts on the filmmakers’ relationship in the comments:

The Fergusons remained close even after Shona's death.

Source: Instagram

@A☆ remembered:

“The thing that made it more engaging is that they were married in real life.”

@Lathii Vellem loved The Wild:

“What made it more WOW is the fact that the chemistry was real.”

@Atlhomile Jones commented:

“Sis’ Connie lost a soulmate, you know? At some point, you'd see on the show they weren't even following the script, they were themselves.”

@Ontshiametse_00 missed the show:

“It breaks my heart that I can't find it anywhere.”

@Vuyelwa Tsope shared:

“I miss seeing Shona on my screen.”

@Ntombifikile wrote:

“This is the best behaviour I would certainly recommend.”

