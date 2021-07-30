Shona Ferguson Reportedly Passes Away, SA Reacts: "Let the Family Confirm First"

The Queen producer and popular actor Shona Ferguson has reportedly passed away this Friday, 30 July

According to reports, Connie Ferguson's hubby died at the Millpark private hospital in Johannesburg

Scores of social media shared that they'll wait for the family to confirm his passing before sending their condolences

Actor and The Queen producer Shona Ferguson, 47, has reportedly passed away. Reports suggest that the media mogul died at the Millpark private hospital in Johannesburg this Friday, 30 July.

Connie Ferguson's hubby was admitted at the hospital a few days ago after he complained about chest pains.

Sunday World reports that a source close to the Fergusons confirmed Shona's death. News24 also reports that Ferguson Foundation representative Conrad Mwanza confirmed the passing of the star to them.

Social media users have taken to Twitter to share that they can't believe the star is really dead. Most of them shared that they'll wait for Connie or the family to issue a statement before sharing their condolences. Check out some of the comments below:

Minister Fikile Mbalula said:

"There are news spreading like wildfire about Shona Ferguson passing away,The family has not issued any statement about this I realised that we could be part of perpetrating fake stuff. Lets wait for family. I decided to delete my earlier tweet THANK you everyone."

@Cellular_Jnr wrote:

"Mina I don't wanna be busy saying 'Rest In Peace Shona Ferguson' while the family hasn't said anything... There's this tendency on Twitter of killing people while they still alive. Let the family confirm first!"

@Dollss_ commented:

"Until a credible source confirms it, I’m not believing anything that’s currently being said about Shona Ferguson. I just refuse to believe it."

@Nomagadlela added:

"Connie is busy praying for her husband Shona Ferguson whose in ICU. Please let's stop spreading lies."

