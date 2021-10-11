A brilliant young woman has celebrated earning a PhD in Town and Regional Planning at only just 29

Dr Kundani's exciting news was shared by Varsity World to scores of followers on their Facebook page recently

The young lady shared that she got her PhD on 16 September from the prestigious University of Pretoria

A young lady took to social media to celebrate bagging a PhD in Town and Regional Planning. She is only 29 years of age.

Dr Kundani Makakavhule celebrated bagging PhD in Town and Regional Planning. Image: Varsity World

The excited student shared that she got her degree from the University of Pretoria on 16 September. Dr Kundani Makakavhule's good news was shared by Varsity World on Facebook. Part of her post reads:

"What a journey! I will remain committed to the work I have begun in Academia, the Town and Regional Planning Industry, and most dear to my heart - I will remain committed to my presence in the lecture room because representation matters!"

Social media users took to Varsity World's comment section to congratulate her. Check oit some of their comments below:

Csm Mabuza wrote:

"Congratulations. Dr, walk proud you earned it."

Mokone Sharon Pulane said:

"Congratulations Dr you're such an inspiration. Bathong how long does it takes to obtain PhD?"

Sanelisiwe S'nele Maseko commented:

"Wooow, you are blessed my sister congratulations."

Zola Mofokeng wrote:

"My dream career. Well done, Doc."

Michael Towner added:

"I'm from the United States. Congratulations Dr. Kundani Makakavhule in obtaining your PhD in Town and Regional Planning. You're on the Path in becoming a Global STEM Leader. The Sky is the Limit!"

