Simphiwe Ngema, Dbn Gogo, and Lerato Kganyago are among the South African celebrities who have undergone plastic surgery in 2025

Dbn Gogo and Lerato Kganyago both had breast reduction surgeries, with Lerato describing her experience as seamless and necessary for comfort

Uncle Waffles sparked plastic surgery rumours after fans noticed changes in her body, although she has not addressed the speculation

South African celebrities are striving to get the perfect body and are willing to do whatever it takes. Many stars have been open about going under the knife for different reasons, and fans love that they are not gatekeeping the details.

2024 saw a number of celebrities, including Young, Famous & African star Khanyi Mbau, Venting Podcast host Gogo Skhotheni, media personality Cyan Boujee, rapper Boity Thulo, and The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson, getting plastic surgery.

Well, 2025 is not different, as more stars are doing what needs to be done to enhance their looks. Briefly News takes a look at some popular people who recently had work done on their bodies.

Simphiwe Ngema's mommy makeover

Popular actress and singer Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is currently in Turkey for her mommy makeover after welcoming her second son with SA-based Zimbabwean model, Tino Chinyani. The former Muvhango actress has been open about her journey after getting a tummy tuck and breast augmentation surgery, sharing detailed updates for her fans and followers on social media.

Dbn Gogo's life-changing breast reduction surgery

The list of celebs who went under the knife in 2025 is getting longer each month. Khuza Gogo hitmaker, Mandisa Radebe, popularly known as Dbn Gogo, allegedly had a life-changing breast reduction surgery.

Dbn Gogo is among the many stars who have battled body-shaming trolls on social media. Although she did not share details about her surgery online, fans were happy for her.

Lerato Kganyago's breast reduction surgery

Radio and television presenter Lerato Kganyago revealed that she had a breast reduction surgery in February this year. LKG told her fans that her procedure was seamless and less painful than she expected. The star also noted that she did not have implants put in her breasts because she wanted to reduce the weight of her breasts.

Uncle Waffles allegedly had plastic surgery

Uncle Waffles has been accused of going under the knife to achieve bigger breasts. The internationally acclaimed musician's eagle-eyed fans noted some changes to her body after she flaunted her curves in a viral picture.

Uncle Waffles has neither confirmed nor denied the plastic surgery rumours making the rounds on social media.

Khanyi Mbau shows off another face

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau turned heads when she shared a new picture flaunting her beauty. The star who has sparked controversy with her looks after surgery looked absolutely beautiful in the post.

Our girl Khanyi Mbau showed Mzansi that the plastic surgery she had months ago was worth it. The star was a topic of discussion when fans said her surgery was botched after her pictures and videos at the premiere of her Netflix movie, Meet The Khumalos, in April 2025.

