South African media personality Lerato Kganyago recently o[need up about her breast reduction surgery

The star got candid on her social media page about how the experience was for her after the surgery

Kganyago further mentioned that the whole procedure was very seamless and less painful than she had expected

South African media personality Lerato Kganyago recently opened up about getting breast reduction surgery done.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Metro FM host excitedly shared how her experience was and how seamless and less painful than expected it was. Kganyago also shared she underwent the surgery to alleviate her back and neck pain which was caused by her large breasts.

She said:

"My breast reduction procedure was seamless and less painful than I expected. It lasted about two hours, focusing on reducing breast size without adding implants as the goal was to decrease weight rather than increase it.

"On waking. I felt mild discomfort rather than pain. I had two surgical drains for fluid removal, which were initially uncomfortable but improved significantly after their removal on the third day. I still have dressings. I found the procedure straightforward and quick to heal with proper precautions

Boity Thulo shares details about her breast reduction surgery

In a similar story, Boity Thulo also underwent breast reduction surgery in 2023. Boity Thulo shared her experience with her followers. The media personality said she had the surgery done on 28 February 2023 and has healed well.

She lauded her doctor for exceeding her expectations. The rapper also admitted that she does not regret the decision because it has made her life easier. She wrote:

"4 months ago on the 28th of Feb, I decided to take the plunge and do a procedure that benefitted me in more ways than I thought it would. A mastopexy which is a breast reduction and lift.

"This is a post to thank Dr Bruce not only for his incredible work but for his care and compassion throughout the healing process…from random calls of me stressing to taking out the time to go the extra mile regardless of what I felt I needed in order to give me peace of mind."

What you need to know about Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago, born on 22 July 1982 in Soweto, attended Ipolokeng Primary School before completing her high school education at Boksburg High, where she matriculated. She furthered her studies at Damelin College, earning a Travel, Tourism, and Public Relations Diploma.

In 2020, at 37, Lerato married Gauteng businessman Thami Ndlela in a traditional wedding. The ceremony, held during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed strict safety measures. However, their marriage was short-lived, ending just two months later.

