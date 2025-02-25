A young lady got candid about her love life on the internet and people went wild in the comments section

The hun shared how she dated a Zulu man in a TikTok video making rounds on social media

Briefly News takes a look at how one could heal from a heartful break-up and how to let go

One young lady in South Africa has shared her journey of self-healing after a challenging relationship.

Woman shares journey of healing after dating a Zulu gent

The stunner who goes by the handle @sachikookada on TikTok took time to focus on herself after she revealed that she dated a Zulu gent who allegedly placed her through a lot.

@sachikookada shared that it was a difficult breakup and she decided to dedicate a full year to personal growth, healing, and rediscovering her sense of self. She explained in the comments how the healing process took her to go through therapy and that the time was necessary to process her emotions, regain confidence, and focus on her well-being before venturing back into the world of dating.

Her story resonated with many people online, particularly those who have faced similar emotional struggles. While taking to her TikTok caption the woman simply said the following:

"Why didn’t anybody warn me?"

The TikTok video went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's TikTok video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts while many could relate to the lady's story.

KaMadikizela said:

"Yes Zulu man from Richard’s Bay. INkosi ikubusise bhuti."

Leratondlovu575 shared:

"I'm dating one right now and his showing me flames how do you stop loving someone guys."

Landie Ntuli expressed:

"Zulu Men are not for the faint hearted shem, but when they love they love very hard, I will not exchange my Zulu man for nothing."

Byola_yols.2 commented:

"Sis I wasn't even dating him but took many months to heal."

MaxineAshleigh shared:

"Wait wait that's not fair and here I am falling for one."

How to get over a breakup

After a breakup, you may experience stages of grief, including denial, bargaining, anger, and depression. According to the Jedfoundation website denial may stem from a lack of belief in the issue, while bargaining may involve trying to change yourself or "fix" the relationship. Anger may stem from the situation, and depression may result from deep sadness and isolation. The ultimate goal is to move towards acceptance and focus on your life and future.

Here are the following steps to get over an ex according to the publication mentioned above:

Grieve what was lost.

Validate your feelings.

Take space.

Come to terms with your new normal.

Establish boundaries with your ex.

