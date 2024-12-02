A glowing new wife left social media users talking after showing off her wedding to a man from abroad

The babe, who is happy and in love, shared a video of pictures from her traditional and white wedding ceremony on her TikTok account

The post gained mixed reactions from social media users; some congratulated the happy couple, and others commented on their age gap

A new bride showed off her UK husband she met on a dating app. Image: @angie270895

Source: TikTok

Dating apps seem to work wonders for Mzansi huns, as many are meeting men from abroad who are ready to pay lobola for them and settle down.

Another local lady was happy to share her happiness with her online followers by making a video with photos from her traditional and white weddings and sharing it on TikTok under her handle @angie270895.

The happy couple together

The clip shared by @angie270895 shows a photo of them at their traditional and white weddings and an occasion where they wear formal clothes.

In the caption, she shares that she met her husband, whom she's known for a few months, on the dating site Afrointroduction. She shared that she had been waiting for love for a long time.

Watch the video below:

SA comments on the lady's video

After being shared on TiTok, the clip attracted 674K views, 25K likes, and over 1K comments from the online community members. While many showered the hun with compliments, many teased about the visible age gap between the two.

User @Jameela said:

"Gore o (being) Mrs English surname won't make me want to get married to someone as old as my father, I say never."

User @_septemberrose96 added:

"Age does not matter indeed 🫢 secure the bag wena darly♥️💯."

User @Kobamelo Maeke commented:

"Congratulations! I tap on your blessing....May I also receive marital blessing this coming year🙏"

User @Miss_Dee noted:

"People will always have something to say 😏 Enjoy your married life momma ❤️ Love will always win."

User @nhoza911 added:

"At first, I judged you but then I saw how happy you are🥰🥰🥰 May God continue blessing your union sisi."

User @keleboglie T said:

"Make them talk more then. They should just mind their business; happiness comes first ❤❤🤗"

Guy pays Lobola after 3 months of meeting hun on dating app

In another Briefly News article, a happy lady had Mzansi talking after showing off her lobola negotiations ceremony with a man she met on a dating site three months ago.

The woman's post caused some social media users to worry that the pair were rushing to get married before they knew each other well enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News