“Secure the Bag Darling”: Woman Marries UK Man Few Months After Meeting on Dating Site, SA’s Divided
- A glowing new wife left social media users talking after showing off her wedding to a man from abroad
- The babe, who is happy and in love, shared a video of pictures from her traditional and white wedding ceremony on her TikTok account
- The post gained mixed reactions from social media users; some congratulated the happy couple, and others commented on their age gap
Dating apps seem to work wonders for Mzansi huns, as many are meeting men from abroad who are ready to pay lobola for them and settle down.
Another local lady was happy to share her happiness with her online followers by making a video with photos from her traditional and white weddings and sharing it on TikTok under her handle @angie270895.
The happy couple together
The clip shared by @angie270895 shows a photo of them at their traditional and white weddings and an occasion where they wear formal clothes.
In the caption, she shares that she met her husband, whom she's known for a few months, on the dating site Afrointroduction. She shared that she had been waiting for love for a long time.
Watch the video below:
SA comments on the lady's video
After being shared on TiTok, the clip attracted 674K views, 25K likes, and over 1K comments from the online community members. While many showered the hun with compliments, many teased about the visible age gap between the two.
User @Jameela said:
"Gore o (being) Mrs English surname won't make me want to get married to someone as old as my father, I say never."
User @_septemberrose96 added:
"Age does not matter indeed 🫢 secure the bag wena darly♥️💯."
User @Kobamelo Maeke commented:
"Congratulations! I tap on your blessing....May I also receive marital blessing this coming year🙏"
User @Miss_Dee noted:
"People will always have something to say 😏 Enjoy your married life momma ❤️ Love will always win."
User @nhoza911 added:
"At first, I judged you but then I saw how happy you are🥰🥰🥰 May God continue blessing your union sisi."
User @keleboglie T said:
"Make them talk more then. They should just mind their business; happiness comes first ❤❤🤗"
