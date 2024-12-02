A local babe could not contain her excitement after her man came for her, seeking to make her his own permanently after a short period of dating

The happy hun shared her relationship details on the video streaming platform TikTok

The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who congratulated her and some who raised concerns

A babe and her man got engaged a month after knowing each other. Image @nokwaziprincessma

Less than three months ago, a woman named Nokwazi Princess Mak was single and looking for love. Now, she's a whole married hun after her new bae decided to make an honest woman out of her.

The babe shared a post about a meeting where the two families met and talked about being one on her TikTok account under the user handle @nokwazyprincessma.

Becoming a Mrs after a few months of dating

The TikTok user shares a picture post of her and her man, detailing that they met on a dating site on September 7th, got engaged on October 15th, and paid Lobola for her on November 30th.

Mzansi shares views about the post

Like many posts on TikTok, social media users shared their opinions about the lady's lobola announcement after knowing the guy she met on the dating site Hinge for less than three months. Many congratulated and wished her well, while others feared they were going too fast.

User @nokwandamhlongo._ detailed:

"Started talking on the 7th of October 2024. I found out he has a girlfriend on the 9th. I got blocked on the 10th of October ❤️."

User @Mao-Zee asked:

"What's the hurry, can someone please explain to me because am lost?"

User @Fifi added:

"This is the kind of speed I want in a relationship. Everything must move fast."

User @ZandileMakhubo shared:

"If you were to move this fast with those time frames uyokipita, still they'd criticize you. Mina ngithi congratulations, sisi. I love this for you🥰🥰🥰the Lord shall be with you both throughout."

User @Lani asked:

"Where do you get these men who are content. Whose words align with their actions?"

User @EllieImaan444🍉said:

"Such speed scares me.😭😭😭."

