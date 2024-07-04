“I ‘Downloaded’ My Husband”: Woman Shares Her Successful Online Love Story

A woman struck gold when she met her boyfriend, who turned into her husband on a popular dating app

In a Facebook post, the woman shared that she and her husband got married ten months after meeting on the site

Members of the online community could not believe that love existed online and shared words of positivity

A woman made the right choice when she downloaded a dating app to find the man of her dreams.

Source: Facebook

While not many relationships flourish when people meet online, a woman proved people otherwise when she posted about her successful online love story.

Sinovuyo Baninzi took to her TikTok account (@nkosazana_zim) to tell social media users that she used a dating app, Tinder, to meet her life partner.

The happy wife shared a screenshot of a Facebook post providing the details of their love story. It read the following:

"From Tinder to Home Affairs. 10 months ago, on 26 August 2023, I took a leap of faith to meet up with this fine gentleman after a week of texting. We never looked back.

"Four months into dating, he sent a letter to my parents and on the tenth month, we tied the knot. Let me reintroduce myself: I am Sinovuyo lweNtsika YamaJwarha Baninzi."

Sinovuyo wrote in her caption:

"I literally downloaded my husband."

Take a look at the screenshot of Sinovuyo's Facebook post that she shared on TikTok below:

The woman shared a Facebook post of how she found love online.

Source: Facebook

Online love story warms people's hearts

Many social media users found beauty in Sinovuyo's tale of happiness, while others could not believe that love existed on dating sites.

A bewildered @moxie618 wrote:

"Guys, which Tinder is this one? I swear it’s different from what I used."

A user of the dating app @_angelmommy said:

"Please don’t get my hopes high! My Tinder relationship is three weeks in. I’m so happy."

A heartbroken @tuya319 shared in the comments:

"Yoh. Some of us will be used as examples in women empowerment conferences."

@amandakhanyamagwa said to Sinovuyo:

"I’ve never been this happy for a stranger. I pray that God blesses your union."

@theenobleone wished the couple well:

"Love is beautiful. Congratulations to you and yours."

