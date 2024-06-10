A stunning lady took to social media to showcase her lobola day, and people loved it

One South African lady shared her amusing story about finding the love of her life, and the clip went viral online.

Source: TikTok

Woman gets exchanged for 8 cows after swiping on Tinder

A beautiful lady who goes by the TikTok handle @neo_hamaluba gave her viewers a glimpse of her lobola day. The young lady poked fun at herself, saying that she would be getting "exchanged" for eight cows all because she was bored one day and ended up swiping right on Tinder.

The woman went on to say that it was a "random" day that prompted her to do so. @neo_hamaluba's revelation amused many people on the internet.

At the end of the clip, she can be seen sitting in a car dressed in her traditional African attire as he waits to be called upon.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's video

Within a day of publication, the clip gathered many views and thousands of likes and comments. The footage entertained people, and the comments section was flooded with heartwarming messages.

Thandz was shocked:

"The Tinder Tinder we know? How do you guys do it?"

Vickeydouglas283 shared:

"I met my Hubby on Tinder, the best seven years of my Life. From Day one."

Lebo Maria expressed:

"Beautiful, but then which Tinder are y'all using because, wow."

Bosnian_makoti wrote:

"You looked beautiful hun. Congratulations once more."

Woman's lobola ceremony captivates netizens, shares video

Briefly News previously reported a woman's lobola ceremony video has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in awe. The lady's lobola day took centre stage. Its lively atmosphere and diversity of cultures enthralled online users.

Two families are seen getting together to celebrate their loved ones' union. Uncles are pulling up to the gate, ladies are lying on the ground in front of the gate, and the makoti looks stunning in her traditional attire, which is all featured in the video that @eleighsa shared on TikTok.

