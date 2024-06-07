A woman took to social media to showcase how one student in her class eats paper, and people were shocked

The TikTok footage gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments online

Netizens reacted to the clip as they cracked jokes in the comments section, while others expressed their thoughts

One student in South Africa shocked people with her antics, and a video of the incident went viral on social media.

A South African student ate papers in her classroom in a TikTok video. Image: @uavuyile.

Source: TikTok

Student eating papers in class goes viral on TikTok

The footage shared by @uavuyile on the video platform shows a young lady sitting in a classroom, devouring paper as if it were food without any care in the world. The lady shocked many with her antics.

@uavuyile, who shared the clip, poked fun at the student, saying:

"The only way to save the semester is to eat the information."

The video became a viral hit, generating over 166K along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the student's eating paper

The video surprised many people, who rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the young lady's antics.

Nppoqo simply said:

"This is a ritual."

Lishivha Masakona cracked a joke, saying:

"She's consuming all the information."

MaHadebe wrote:

"Please, the consequences are not that severe, right? This is a great idea."

Mellokuhle35 expressed:

"Strategy discovered."

Amara shared:

"Low iron/anaemic people would understand, especially the smell of the paper."

Caylinokelly commented:

"Literally, at UCT library, this girl went through 2 books in a couple of hours."

