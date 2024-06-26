A young lady shared what her life along with her friends looks like after matriculating in 2016

The stunner inspired many South Africans to dream big with their powerful testimony, which many loved

The women's stories touched the online community as they flocked to the comments sections to express their thoughts

One South African woman candidly shared her life journey in a TikTok video, which inspired many online users.

SA women shared their inspiring life journeys in a TikTok video. @nokuphilakhanyile/ Instagram/TikTok and Keamo/TikTok

Source: UGC

Friends who matriculated in 2016 share how life has been, inspiring SA

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nokuphilakhanyile shared snaps of her friends along with hers from the time they matriculated in 2016 and how life has been going for each one of them. @nokuphilakhanyile first showed off her friend Kea, and she revealed that she graduated in Law and is currently working for Africa's most extensive network operator.

@nokuphilakhanyile stated that she is a qualified Chartered Accountant in South Africa but now works for one of the biggest accounting firms in London. Lastly, she unveiled her third friend, Akhona, who is a teacher.

Taking to her TikTok, @nokuphilakhanyile expressed how "proud" she was of her friends, saying:

"Most importantly, we continue to hold each other's hands through every step of the way. I love you ladies so much. Lastly, I am extremely proud of you."

The young ladies' stories touched many, and the clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 715K views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

The ladies' stories inspire SA

Mzansi netizens loved the women's inspiring life journeys. Many noted the importance of education as the footstool to one's success.

Pride maraj said:

"CA(SA)? lemme start studying."

Tinashe Mukupa added:

"A total stranger proud of another how did you get to work in London?"

Zinhle_Nolwazi_ Khumalo expressed:

"Another day to be proud of strangers."

User was impressed:

"You guys are such an inspiration."

Teel commented:

"You know know what? Let me continue studying, this is the kind of influencing we need."

Olerato_ww wrote:

"I love seeing girls win."

Woman shares inspiring journey to becoming a flight attendant at 18 in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady showed South Africans a glimpse of her journey to becoming a flight attendant, and Mzansi loved the clip.

One hun beamed with pride as she unveiled her journey to becoming a flight attendant in a TikTok video. The lady's clip has captured the attention of many people online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News