Woman Reveals She Bought Cows With NSFAS Funds, Mzansi Reacts
- A young South African woman gained widespread attention on TikTok for investing her NSFAS allowance in livestock
- Her unconventional use of student funds impressed many South Africans and sparked discussions on financial discipline
- While some debated the ethics of using NSFAS funds this way, her entrepreneurial spirit was widely applauded
South Africans were divided yet largely impressed by a young woman's decision to invest her NSFAS allowance in livestock, sparking a debate on financial literacy and entrepreneurial spirit among students.
A young South African woman surprised social media users after boldly revealing that she used her NSFAS allowance to invest in livestock. In a TikTok video posted by user @thobeka_ntshangase, she shared a short clip of a cow which she shared that it’s the first cow she bought with her NSFAS money.
In another video on her TikTok, she showed goats, which she also used to kick-start her journey into farming. The video quickly gained traction on TikTok and other platforms. Instead of spending her student funding on material items, she chose to invest in livestock.
Her decision impressed many South Africans who commended her for her financial discipline and long-term thinking. In an era where student allowances are often criticised for being misused, her story stood out as a refreshing and inspiring example.
The use of NSFAS allowance on long-term investments
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is intended to support students with tuition, accommodation, and living expenses. While some questioned the ethics of using funds this way, others saw her move as a clever, forward-thinking strategy, particularly given the economic challenges faced by many young South Africans.
Her story also sparked debate about how NSFAS funds are managed and whether more financial education should be offered alongside student aid. Some users expressed concern that many deserving students don't receive funding, while others use it irresponsibly. Still, a large portion of the comments applauded her entrepreneurship. Many young women commented that she had inspired them to think differently about money and success.
Mzansi reacts to the video
I Am a Father 1st wrote:
"This shows that NSFAS funds are not properly managed. That department really needs serious auditing."
Butter said:
"She’s living my dream. 😭🔥👏"
Entle_Mabhengede added:
"Yes, girlfriend! I’m so proud of you. I also got my driver’s license and passport at 19 using my NSFAS money. Soon I’ll be buying a cow too—step by step until things fall into place. ❤️🥺"
User wrote:
"Meanwhile, someone your age is only thinking about buying an iPhone. 🔥❤️🤝"
🧸 said:
"Good luck, stranger! I’m rooting for you. 🫶🏼"
Sboniso_VWcars added:
"Someone who really needs NSFAS might not get it, but congratulations to you. It’s not your fault—the system is broken."
Hope said:
"Now send it to visit the neighbours’ cows—it needs to do the job! 😅"
🪫wrote:
"How much is a cow these days? Please educate us, too! 😭"
Bingo:
"Watch the government cancel the fund just because you’re using it to build a real future."
iGatsha said:
"You won’t regret this, sisi—by next year, it might even have a calf!"
HHOBKMF commented:
"It better mate with every cow in the village! 🔥🔥"
Thandokazi Busakwe said:
"I’m saving my NSFAS cents to buy a sheep and a goat—already have a cow. 🙏🌸 My dreams are huge and honestly, they scare me because I know nothing about farming… but I truly love it."
3 Briefly News stories about NSFAS allowances
- A university student melted hearts after sharing how he treated himself to cake using his first-ever NSFAS allowance.
- Vaal University of Technology (VUT) students erupted in celebration after receiving their NSFAS allowances.
- A young student from the university showcased how he is creatively making extra cash after his NSFAS had been delayed.
