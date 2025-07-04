A young South African woman gained widespread attention on TikTok for investing her NSFAS allowance in livestock

Her unconventional use of student funds impressed many South Africans and sparked discussions on financial discipline

While some debated the ethics of using NSFAS funds this way, her entrepreneurial spirit was widely applauded

A Mzansi woman went viral after revealing she used her NSFAS funds to buy livestock.

A young South African woman surprised social media users after boldly revealing that she used her NSFAS allowance to invest in livestock. In a TikTok video posted by user @thobeka_ntshangase, she shared a short clip of a cow which she shared that it’s the first cow she bought with her NSFAS money.

In another video on her TikTok, she showed goats, which she also used to kick-start her journey into farming. The video quickly gained traction on TikTok and other platforms. Instead of spending her student funding on material items, she chose to invest in livestock.

Her decision impressed many South Africans who commended her for her financial discipline and long-term thinking. In an era where student allowances are often criticised for being misused, her story stood out as a refreshing and inspiring example.

The use of NSFAS allowance on long-term investments

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is intended to support students with tuition, accommodation, and living expenses. While some questioned the ethics of using funds this way, others saw her move as a clever, forward-thinking strategy, particularly given the economic challenges faced by many young South Africans.

Her story also sparked debate about how NSFAS funds are managed and whether more financial education should be offered alongside student aid. Some users expressed concern that many deserving students don't receive funding, while others use it irresponsibly. Still, a large portion of the comments applauded her entrepreneurship. Many young women commented that she had inspired them to think differently about money and success.

A woman from South Africa shocked and inspired Mzansi by turning her student allowance into a livestock investment.

Mzansi reacts to the video

I Am a Father 1st wrote:

"This shows that NSFAS funds are not properly managed. That department really needs serious auditing."

Butter said:

"She’s living my dream. 😭🔥👏"

Entle_Mabhengede added:

"Yes, girlfriend! I’m so proud of you. I also got my driver’s license and passport at 19 using my NSFAS money. Soon I’ll be buying a cow too—step by step until things fall into place. ❤️🥺"

User wrote:

"Meanwhile, someone your age is only thinking about buying an iPhone. 🔥❤️🤝"

🧸 said:

"Good luck, stranger! I’m rooting for you. 🫶🏼"

Sboniso_VWcars added:

"Someone who really needs NSFAS might not get it, but congratulations to you. It’s not your fault—the system is broken."

Hope said:

"Now send it to visit the neighbours’ cows—it needs to do the job! 😅"

🪫wrote:

"How much is a cow these days? Please educate us, too! 😭"

Bingo:

"Watch the government cancel the fund just because you’re using it to build a real future."

iGatsha said:

"You won’t regret this, sisi—by next year, it might even have a calf!"

HHOBKMF commented:

"It better mate with every cow in the village! 🔥🔥"

Thandokazi Busakwe said:

"I’m saving my NSFAS cents to buy a sheep and a goat—already have a cow. 🙏🌸 My dreams are huge and honestly, they scare me because I know nothing about farming… but I truly love it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about NSFAS allowances

