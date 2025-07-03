An American woman's viral TikTok video transparently detailed the cost of her family's relocation to South Africa

Her breakdown, including expensive flight tickets and settling-in costs, provided a realistic financial overview for others

The video sparked discussions among netizens about the cost of living and a different perspective

South Africans gained insight into the financial realities of relocating to their country through an American woman's viral TikTok video, which transparently detailed her family's $20,000 initial expenses.

An American woman broke down the $20,000 cost of relocating her family to South Africa in a viral TikTok.



An American woman shared the full breakdown of her costs for relocating to Cape Town, South Africa, a transparency that resonated deeply with viewers worldwide. Her video, posted by TikTok user @iamkourtneyjade, meticulously detailed spending on flights, visas, shipping, housing deposits, and initial living expenses, painting a real-life portrait of what moving continents costs.

She answered some frequently asked questions, such as how much moving to South Africa with her family costed them, and she said it’s about 20,000 USD, in rands about 350,052 ZAR. This was the money they spent within the first six months of their arrival on accommodation, transport, sightseeing seeing and such.

She further added that flight tickets are extremely expensive, roughly around 2,000 USD, which is around R25,000. The family of four haven’t been to the US since they landed in South Africa, and the mom shared that they aren’t even thinking about it as they’ve put their two boys in school already. She captioned her video:

"The cost of moving to South Africa... of course, you can make the move with less money or more money, everyone’s standards and expectations are different. This is just what worked for me and my family."

How nomads relocating to SA affects citizens

For South Africans, this breakdown offered a dual perspective; it not only served as a guide for foreigners but also sparked reflection among locals about cost-of-living changes and what newcomers face.

The expat’s transparency brought empathy, some shared nostalgia, others offered advice or friendship, and many appreciated seeing their country through a fresh lens.

The viral TikTok detailed how an American woman spent $20,000 to settle her family in South Africa.



Mzansi reacts to the video

Originalkhutso🇿🇦 said:

"For a better view of South Africa, you need to visit Joburg. You might even move here — the racial dynamics are way different."

Oliver added:

"And our cops are nice. 👌🏾"

AɴĐʀéω.𝐌ツ asked:

"Are you the same content creator who had social anxiety when you first came to SA?"

Dri

"They get a bad rep, but it’s always been my dream to move to SA!"

Tyzeeka Scott asked:

"Do they have Walmart and stuff there?"

Ja Da said:

"I love this! I visited Cape Town this past November, and I'm seriously considering moving there too."

Saaz Saida wrote:

"Europeans and Asians have been moving to SA in big numbers. It’s truly refreshing to see people who look like us coming to our beautiful country. But please, come to JoHustleburg — you’ll be amazed."

Kabza de Big asked:

"Are you working remotely?"

Moremadi25 said:

"$20,000 is like R350,000. 😅 Yah, I must admit — we are poor. 🥹"

Brejr asked:

"How is the dollar compared to their currency? Strong or weak?"

Intuitively_sagejrny asked:

"Sorry to ask — this is my first time seeing your video. Any feedback on queer-friendly places? Also, congrats on being in a safe environment outside the States with your family. ✨🫶🏾"

Bafana Kubheka asked:

"Have you been to Johannesburg yet?"

Andrew Lu requested:

"Can I stay at your place in the USA since you’re planning to live in South Africa full time?"

YupItsReniece wrote:

"I’m not trying to go back to the States either. I'm loving South Africa."

Watch the TikTok video below:

