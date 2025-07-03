The Black South African youth shared the biggest burden of finally being the 33% that secured a job in Mzansi

A young lady online started a conversation on TikTok after posting a now-viral video on Wednesday

Social media users received the clip well and related to the matter, and communicated in a thread of 437 comments

The unemployment rate in South Africa is at an all-time high, with only 67% of the youth being jobless.

The employed Black youth shared the greatest burden of having a job. Image: @laikathehun

Those who managed to secure jobs also expressed their complaints, like the declining economy and the ridiculously high cost of living. Black youngsters also chimed in to talk about the burden of being employed.

The youngsters comforted each other in a thread of comments on the now-viral TikTok video. The video garnered over 133K views in 24 hours with the caption:

“Finally getting a job as a young South African and thinking I have free will and that I can finally heal my inner child. Black tax!”

Black youth shared burden of being employed

A young South African lady on TikTok, Malaika, shared the burden of being a part of the 33% employed youth in the country. She explained that although it is an honour to receive a paycheque during this difficult time when the economy is declining, black tax is also debilitating.

A lot of young Black people need to first take care of their family’s needs before their own when they get employed. Oftentimes, they need to build their parents a house or renovate it.

Some are responsible for the monthly groceries and/ electricity bills. Their siblings automatically become their responsibility and their needs to get through school.

The youngsters and Malaika discussed the matter in the comments section of the post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA youth share burden of being employed

The Black youth explained their issue with black tax in the comments:

The Black Mzansi youth discussed the debilitating concept of black tax. Image: @laikathehun

@Blackpettybarbie said:

“Black tax isn’t a joke, hey, it’s really sad.”

@KamoT explained:

“The day you guys learn that black tax is exactly what holds you back from building your own home and wealth, you’ll be decades too late, it’s unpopular to say this, but it’s true.”

@Dubz said:

“And then you find those same age cousins who deliberately have four kids just to expect me to support them while I chose not to have kids now, seriously.”

@. shared:

“Bro, I'm in grade 11 and my mom is already telling me that she wants my first two salaries.”

@Jazmine wrote:

“The biggest scam on Earth that will hold you back from building something in your life is funding the people who failed to build something for themselves.”

