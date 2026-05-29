Hungani Ndlovu's marriage to Stephanie is back in the spotlight after she was seen in a recent picture, posing with a newborn baby in her arms

Reacting to the now-viral photo, online users believed the couple may have secretly gotten back together and welcomed a new baby

The picture arrived nearly a year after the pair called it quits, news that sent shockwaves across social media

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Hungani Ndlovu’s ex-wife Stephanie's photo with a newborn baby raised questions. Images: hunganindlovu, miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

More than a year after Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows ended their marriage, the former lovers have once again left tongues wagging.

This comes after Stephanie shared a photo dump on her Instagram page on 27 May 2026, featuring a photo of herself and her daughter, Rhulani, as well as a newborn baby, who rested comfortably in the podcaster's arms.

In her caption, she reflected on her social media hiatus, her feelings of contentment and gratitude, and the peace she has discovered.

"I am so content. I have so much joy, and the gratitude I feel for the way God has been working things out for my good is something I can’t fully explain."

Reflecting on her spiritual growth, she noted that the peace she carries, which she credits to her faith, does not mean she does not have difficult days, but it provides a quiet confidence rooted in trusting God with her life. Stephanie emphasised that she loves where she is in life right now, noting that moving at the pace of this newfound peace is her sole focus.

"I’ve learnt that peace doesn’t need protecting when it’s from Jesus. It also doesn’t mean you won’t have tough days, but there’s a buoyancy you carry within yourself. Life might (some days) insist you stay down, but you don’t. There’s a quiet confidence you have, not because you have the full picture of how the story will continue to unfold, but because you happen to know the author."

While many people on her Instagram page gushed over little Rhulani after her carpool karaoke session with her dad went viral, it was an entirely different story on X, where users questioned whether the baby was Stephanie's.

In the comment section, she responded to one follower asking whether she was "with child" and explained that the baby wasn't hers but her sister's. However, despite Stephanie setting the record straight, online detectives continued to dissect the photo dump, proving that when it comes to celebrity gossip, the truth rarely stops the rumour mill from spinning.

See Stephanie Ndlovu's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Stephanie Ndlovu's photo

X users weighed in on Stephanie's photo with the newborn, convinced that she recently welcomed a baby and that she was back together with Hungani. Read some of their comments below.

AscensionRaduz said:

"It's better to return to what you know. Dating in 2026 is rough, shame."

Luckyma17834060 was shocked:

"Divorced in 2025, back together with a newborn in 2026? These celebs move fast."

GlorMazibuko wrote:

"If this is true, that's great news."

Rumour31977210 posted:

"Hope it's true, they did look good together."

Online users speculated that Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie may have secretly reunited and had another child. Images: hunganindlovu, miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

MacG reflects on his wife rejecting his proposals

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared MacG's interview, speaking about the reason his wife rejected his first two marriage proposals.

The controversial podcaster opened up about how his family was turned back after travelling hours for lobola negotiations; however, he said he understood his partner's reason for turning him down.

Source: Briefly News