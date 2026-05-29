Hugo Broos said he was encouraged by Bafana Bafana’s overall display despite their frustrating goalless stalemate against Nicaragua, admitting the outcome was disappointing but understandable given the nature of the match.

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“It may sound surprising, but I’m pleased with how the team performed, even if the result was not the one we wanted,” the Belgian tactician explained.

Broos also voiced his frustration with Nicaragua’s defensive game plan, accusing the visitors of showing little ambition going forward and focusing solely on protecting their half.

“It was an extremely difficult match against a very defensive side. Honestly, I’m not sure what their intention was today because they only defended and kept launching long balls.”

The coach admitted Bafana were left to regret a missed penalty, believing it could have completely shifted the momentum of the encounter.

South Africa’s rhythm was also interrupted in the closing stages as several Nicaragua players repeatedly went down injured, slowing the game considerably.

“If you watched the final 15 minutes, there was constantly a player on the ground injured. It felt as if they were playing in a World Cup final.”

Broos stressed that the fixture was never intended to be a major examination for his side, as he had hoped to face an opponent willing to play open football.

“That wasn’t really our objective today. We wanted opposition that would come and play football, but that didn’t happen. So I’m disappointed with the opponent, although I’m satisfied with my team’s performance.

“Some of the new faces, especially those appearing for the first time, impressed me. Sebelebele and Makhanya performed very well, while Maseko also looked good after coming on in the second half. The others also showed they deserved their call-ups and place in the squad. It gives us more options heading into next week and towards the World Cup.”

Source: Briefly News