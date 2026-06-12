Popular content creator Pushpek Sidhu sparked a viral culinary debate by comparing traditional Mexican food to a South African classic

The man from Canada shared a Facebook Reel to build excitement for the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match between the two nations

Fans from South Africa flooded the comment section to defend an iconic dish after the creator revealed his surprising winner

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man from Canada tasted Mexican and South African food. Image: Pushpek Sidhu / Instagram / Snappr / Pexels

Source: UGC

In a build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, popular content creator Pushpek Sidhu took to Facebook on 11 June 2026 to compare Mexico's beloved burritos against South Africa's iconic bunny chow. Anticipating the opening match between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The creator's "Food-Ball" showdown set a playful tone for the rivalry ahead of the tournament's kickoff.

Throughout the video, Pushpek Sidhu analysed the strengths of each dish, praising the burrito for its versatile fillings and centuries of rich culinary heritage. He highlighted the bunny chow, raving about the mutton curry filling, yelling voestek, which he thought meant yummy. After a mouth-watering breakdown, the creator delivered his surprising final verdict by leaning toward the burrito roll as the ultimate match-day street food, while simultaneously predicting a tactical victory for Mexico on the football pitch, a score of 3-1. Watch the video of the creator's burrito vs bunny taste test below:

SA defends bunnychow

People commented on the video following the match, which ended 2-0 to Mexico. Mzansi online users demanded a rematch as they felt his bunny chow did not look authentic. Most argued that the buny chow that usually comes with a generous helping of curry. Read the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bunny chows are filled to the brim with curry and is popular in Durban. Image: David Buzzard

Source: Getty Images

Shea Coetzer was in stitches over the clip:

"Whoever told him voetsek means yummy deserves a medal."

Kamoh Jay was also amused:

"Ai after hearing "voetsek" and the translation says "yummy", I no longer believe the first translation."

Lobi Clvester also felt the burrito and bunny chow were incomparable:

"This is one thing we have to start to correct: a South African competitor to burrito would be a Kota, not that thing you're eating."

Josaline Young remarked:

"This was entertaining, C'mon, that's not a SA-made bunny chow. Mzansi is behind Bafana, go boys."

Ursula Redelinghuys argued:

"Nobody in the whole of South Africa would ever eat a Bunny like that!!!. And such a DRY one. Bunny should be half swimming in curry gravy!"

Charmaine Swart said:

"That is not a bunny, we want a rematch."

Other Briefly News stories about food

People were fascinated to see an American who decided to try snacks from a tuck shop, and he shared his opinions on the beloved treats.

A Nigerian woman caused controversy after sharing her cooking vlog of Nigerian food for her Xhosa boyfriend in a TikTok video.

Online users were pressing it by a woman who shared her thoughts on tasting the original Nando's in South Africa as someone from the UK.

Source: Briefly News