Lamiez's gym journey reignited BBL rumours after an X user questioned why she was working out if she had surgery

Some users claimed Lamiez had liposuction, not a BBL, while others said she had nothing to explain to anyone

Mzansi defended her right to exercise, saying going to the gym is how cosmetic procedures are maintained

Lamiez Holworthy's gym journey fuels fresh BBL debate. Image: Lamiez Holworthy

Source: Facebook

Lamiez Holworthy's decision to embrace a healthier lifestyle unexpectedly opened the door to fresh cosmetic surgery speculation. After the DJ revealed she had joined The Funny Chef on a fitness journey, a viral X post questioning whether she had undergone a BBL sent social media into overdrive, with users fiercely debating her body and past appearance.

Mandy M's post sparks fresh speculation

The debate erupted after X user @Phomolo shared that Lamiez had joined The Funny Chef's health and wellness journey. The post said the DJ was inspired to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Verified user @Mandy M then stirred the conversation by asking:

"So she got BBL and now is going to the gym?"

Her post prompted thousands of reactions as users revisited long-running rumours about Lamiez's figure.

See the X post below:

Fans argue over BBL and liposuction claims

Users fiercely debate her body and past appearance. Image: Lamiez Holworthy

Source: Instagram

The discussion intensified when one user claimed Lamiez had liposuction rather than a BBL, writing:

"She did lipo and it's not a secret."

@boitymelo1667 commented:

"She got lipo/tummy tuck, not BBL. And even if she got a BBL, she needs to maintain it by working out."

Others remained unconvinced. One commenter wrote:

"I was wondering all this time if she did get a BBL... my suspicions were correct."

Another added:

"The first BBL was cute, this one is too visible."

@ZWalaza37347 said:

"So everyone is defending lipo yet the picture is very clear... yes she did a BBL and lipo, then fell pregnant now she must maintain. I thought we all knew that BBLs have no hip dips."

Many defend Lamiez's gym routine

Not everyone bought into the speculation. Several users pointed out that even if Lamiez had undergone cosmetic surgery, working out would still make sense.

"That's how you maintain a BBL, by going to gym,"

One person commented.

Another wrote:

"Having a BBL doesn't mean a person mustn't go to the gym."

Another added:

"How do you expect the BBL to be maintained?"

While the online debate shows no signs of slowing down, Lamiez has remained focused on her fitness journey, leaving social media users to continue arguing over claims she has never publicly confirmed.

Lamiez suffers scary stage fall

Recently Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy gave fans a fright after taking a tumble during her performance at Afro Nation Portugal. A video of the incident quickly made the rounds on social media, showing the popular DJ losing her footing before getting back up and carrying on with her set like a true professional.

Fans praised her resilience and composure, applauding her for not letting the fall ruin her performance and for continuing

Source: Briefly News