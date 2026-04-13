South African couple Lamiez Holworthy and Khulani Morule recently made things official in a beautiful wedding ceremony

Their moving wedding speeches to one another captured hearts; however, it was their daughter, Nia's speech that made tears roll down

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy welcomed their son, Leano-Laone Zion Morule, in 2023, making them a family of four

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Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana’s daughter moved them to tears with her speech. Image: Khulichana

Source: Instagram

On Saturday, 11 April 2026, rapper Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy made things official in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Surrounded by love from close friends and family, the couple danced the night away and brought one another to tears with their speeches. However, it was their daughter who made Lamiez emotional with her kind words.

Lamiez's daughter moves her to tears

DJ Lamiez and Khuli Chana are parents to two children, a daughter named Nia Lefika Morule, whom Khuli welcomed in his previous relationship and Leano-Laone Zion Morule, who was born in 2023.

At their wedding ceremony, Nia gave a moving speech, thanking her parents for their unwavering love and support, and for holding them down.

"I sometimes may not be easy, but you always make me feel like you have my back no matter what. Thank you, guys, for every single memory we have shared and everything that you do for us, especially for giving me my little brother, Leano, whom I love very much. Thank you, guys, for all that you do for our family to make sure that we are safe. I love you guys so, so much," she concluded.

The speech was shared on TikTok by africanmusic_trendz with the caption: "This is beautiful!"

Lamiez also shared a few words, thanking her husband for loving her wholeheartedly:

"You put our children and me first. I have no doubt, even in my sleep, that you love me."

The Hape Le Hape rapper paid lobola for Lamiez in 2019, just months into their relationship. She said their family raised concerns over their relationship moving too fast,

"Seven years later, we're still married, he still treats me like a queen, and we have a family of our own. And that's how I know that God loves me."

Mzansi responds to Nia's speech:

bee gushed:

"Ncoooh, I didn't know that Lamiez has a daughter. Nia is such a smart girl."

Katlego Ratshiband said:

"Wow, that's so sweet and congratulations, beautiful couple."

Betty said:

"A reflection of good parenting, that was very special and powerful."

nontlantla miza wished:

"Enjoy your wedding day, guys, and be together until you're 80 years old. God bless."

Lamiez Holworthy mocks her cheeky lookalike

In more Lamiez Holworthy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ mocking her doppelgänger.

After her lookalike caused a stir online for insulting fans who pointed out their resemblance, Lamiez took it upon herself to put her in her place with a savage post.

Source: Briefly News