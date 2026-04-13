It wasn't long after Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana celebrated their nuptials that the DJ's lookalike was dragged into the conversation

Having gone viral for insulting people who pointed out their resemblance, online users mocked her copycat ways

Mzansi is waiting to see how she reacts to her apparent idol's wedding, with some joking that she may soon recreate it

Lamiez Holworthy’s doppelgänger was roasted after the DJ celebrated her wedding. Images: lamiez_holworthy, ruralzulugirl_stylist

Source: Instagram

While Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana celebrated their wedding, social media users wasted no time in shifting the spotlight toward the DJ's infamous "twin," wondering if she would try to replicate the Morules' big day.

Held on 11 April 2026 in Mafikeng, North West, the ceremony was the centrepiece of a weekend-long celebration that saw the couple finally host their formal wedding surrounded by close friends and family.

However, even the stunning festivities were no match for social media trolls, who quickly turned the conversation toward Lamiez’s notorious lookalike, known online as Rural Zulu Girl.

As photos of the DJ’s custom gown and breathtaking celebration flooded the timeline, the "copycat" narrative was reignited, with users jokingly betting on how long it would take for the content creator to debut a similar look. X (formerly Twitter) user teffo_ME joked, saying:

"As we wait patiently for her wedding and her Khuli MChana."

Meanwhile, Enca News Community TV took the joke a step further by posting an AI-generated image of the influencer and her "groom" in traditional Zulu attire, claiming they too tied the knot on the same day as Lamiez and Khuli, only in Durban.

Online users joked that Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike may attempt to copy the DJ's wedding. Images: lamiez_holworthy, ruralzulugirl_stylist

Source: Instagram

The influencer, who has previously gone viral for allegedly mimicking Lamiez's signature aesthetic, from her hairstyle down to her style of dress, became the target of hilarious memes as the wedding footage went viral.

Many teased that the lookalike was likely taking notes, with some jokingly predicting a "Part 2" wedding announcement any day now.

Despite the mockery, Rural Zulu Girl has remained silent, leaving the internet to wonder if she’s planning her next move or simply trying to dodge the "copycat" allegations altogether.

See the posts trolling Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike below.

Online users created an AI image of Lamiez Holworthy's lookalike's wedding. Image: Enca news community etv

Source: Facebook

Lamiez Holworthy mocks her lookalike

Weeks before her wedding weekend, Lamiez decided to have her own fun by poking fun at her cheeky lookalike.

This, after the woman allegedly lashed out at the DJ's fans for pointing out their similar styles and appearance, arguing that she neither looked like Lamiez nor was she inspired by her.

Taking to her TikTok page, the DJ was captured in a video carrying a Hermès Birkin dupe handpainted "You fake like this Birkin," a direct jab at the controversial lookalike. Fans quickly linked the bag’s message to the woman's lack of authenticity and her rude behaviour toward Lamiez's followers.

Watch Lamiez Holworthy's video below.

Lizzo's South African lookalike goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to American singer Lizzo's South African doppelgänger.

The Cape Town woman had social media users doing a double-take after spotting a striking resemblance to the award-winning musician.

Source: Briefly News