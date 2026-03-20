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“Even the Teeth”: Cape Town Woman Spots Lizzo’s SA Lookalike and the Internet Can’t Unsee It
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“Even the Teeth”: Cape Town Woman Spots Lizzo’s SA Lookalike and the Internet Can’t Unsee It

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A Cape Town woman shared a comparison that has people doing a double-take after spotting a striking resemblance to American superstar Lizzo
  • Lizzo is a Grammy Award-winning singer, while her lookalike is also in the creative industry
  • South Africans flooded the comments, completely divided, with some saying the resemblance is uncanny

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A young woman went viral.
A young woman from Cape Town on the left and a media personality on the left. Images: @nicole_nicky200
Source: TikTok

A Cape Town content creator set the internet off after sharing a comparison that had people looking twice. Nicole, who goes by @nicole_nicky200 on TikTok, posted photos of American singer Lizzo and South African non-binary creative director Dominic Zaca, with a clip of herself reacting to the resemblance. The post had the comments section going back and forth almost immediately.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson on 27 April 1988 in Detroit, Michigan, is one of the biggest names in pop music. She rose to global fame with her 2019 album Cuz I Love You and has since won four Grammy Awards. Beyond music, she is widely known as a body positivity advocate and has been open about her personal journey. She is also a classically trained flutist and has appeared in films and reality TV.

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Dominic Zaca, on the other hand, is a KwaZulu-Natal-based non-binary creative director, social media activist, and reality TV star who appeared on Moja Love's The Way Ngingakhona, a show that highlights the lives and struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa. Known on TikTok as Gay Thanos under the handle @zacadominic, Dominic has built a large following by standing up against discrimination and advocating for the queer community, women, and children. They have been open about experiencing bullying and the challenges of living as a non-binary person in South Africa.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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SA amused with Lizzo's SA lookalike

The comments section was anything but quiet after TikToker Nicole posted the comparison:

@Freya lasirenn said:

"Don't disrespect Lizzo."

@babyphiwe👼 replied:

"How is she disrespecting Dominic?"

@Ntokozo Mbhele 🇿🇦 wrote:

"They look alike, even the teeth. Dominic has a twin, yay."

@Kazi🎀 added:

"I said the same yesterday when I saw Lizzo 😂😂"

@Kearabetsoe Nkwana said:

"I don't see it."

@🧚‍♀️Kamo🧚‍♀️ wrote:

"Chomi, don't start that conspiracy 😭😭 I loved it better when we were nobodies 😭😭😭"

@thembisilejiyana said:

"They look together 🥰🥰"

@Masego♡ reacted:

"Yho!!!! Girl, you are spot on."

@Starrrrrh added:

"Dominic is so beautiful, yoh!"

@Siphosam wrote:

"Kade ngashoo! 🫵😭😭"

@usertracy commented:

"You also look like Noni."
A clip went viral.
A young woman showing an image of Lizzo. Images: @nicole_nicky200
Source: TikTok

More viral SA lookalike moments

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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