A Cape Town woman shared a comparison that has people doing a double-take after spotting a striking resemblance to American superstar Lizzo

Lizzo is a Grammy Award-winning singer, while her lookalike is also in the creative industry

South Africans flooded the comments, completely divided, with some saying the resemblance is uncanny

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A young woman from Cape Town on the left and a media personality on the left. Images: @nicole_nicky200

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town content creator set the internet off after sharing a comparison that had people looking twice. Nicole, who goes by @nicole_nicky200 on TikTok, posted photos of American singer Lizzo and South African non-binary creative director Dominic Zaca, with a clip of herself reacting to the resemblance. The post had the comments section going back and forth almost immediately.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson on 27 April 1988 in Detroit, Michigan, is one of the biggest names in pop music. She rose to global fame with her 2019 album Cuz I Love You and has since won four Grammy Awards. Beyond music, she is widely known as a body positivity advocate and has been open about her personal journey. She is also a classically trained flutist and has appeared in films and reality TV.

Dominic Zaca, on the other hand, is a KwaZulu-Natal-based non-binary creative director, social media activist, and reality TV star who appeared on Moja Love's The Way Ngingakhona, a show that highlights the lives and struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community in South Africa. Known on TikTok as Gay Thanos under the handle @zacadominic, Dominic has built a large following by standing up against discrimination and advocating for the queer community, women, and children. They have been open about experiencing bullying and the challenges of living as a non-binary person in South Africa.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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SA amused with Lizzo's SA lookalike

The comments section was anything but quiet after TikToker Nicole posted the comparison:

@Freya lasirenn said:

"Don't disrespect Lizzo."

@babyphiwe👼 replied:

"How is she disrespecting Dominic?"

@Ntokozo Mbhele 🇿🇦 wrote:

"They look alike, even the teeth. Dominic has a twin, yay."

@Kazi🎀 added:

"I said the same yesterday when I saw Lizzo 😂😂"

@Kearabetsoe Nkwana said:

"I don't see it."

@🧚‍♀️Kamo🧚‍♀️ wrote:

"Chomi, don't start that conspiracy 😭😭 I loved it better when we were nobodies 😭😭😭"

@thembisilejiyana said:

"They look together 🥰🥰"

@Masego♡ reacted:

"Yho!!!! Girl, you are spot on."

@Starrrrrh added:

"Dominic is so beautiful, yoh!"

@Siphosam wrote:

"Kade ngashoo! 🫵😭😭"

@usertracy commented:

"You also look like Noni."

A young woman showing an image of Lizzo. Images: @nicole_nicky200

Source: TikTok

More viral SA lookalike moments

Briefly News recently reported on a photo of a man that had social media convinced they were looking at a Jeffrey Epstein lookalike, until the truth behind the image came out.

recently reported on a photo of a man that had social media convinced they were looking at a Jeffrey Epstein lookalike, until the truth behind the image came out. Skeem Saam's official account reacted after a video of Rihanna with a man who looked exactly like John Maputla went viral, and fans could not stop talking about it.

Khanyi Mbau shared a photo with her daughter Khanukani, that had South Africans saying she photocopied herself.

Source: Briefly News