The trial of the seven men accused of the murder of AKA and Tibz has been postponed, with new dates set for October 2026

This was after the defence lawyers raised several issues, causing delays in pre-trial proceedings

The Ndimande brothers are also linked to other serious criminal activities and face 24 serious charges

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AKA and Tibz murder trial was postponed. Image: akaworldwide, tebello.motsoane

Source: Instagram

The murder trial of seven men accused of killing rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane has been postponed following a High Court appearance in Durban on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

The accused appeared before Judge Thoba Portia Poyo-Dlwati for the first time as a full group since the extradition of brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande from eSwatini. The court proceedings on Thursday formed part of a pre-trial conference aimed at confirming readiness for trial, including the availability of both the State and the defence teams.

What is the new AKA and Tibz murder trial date?

The trial was originally scheduled to begin on 20 July 2026, with a second session set for 5 October 2026. The accused are scheduled to return to the Durban High Court on 13 August for another pre-trial conference. The seven, including the alleged shooter, are expected to go on trial for the alleged murder of AKA and Tibz from 5 October to 8 November 2026.

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Pre-trial proceedings were delayed after defence lawyers raised concerns about logistical and scheduling challenges. The defence team, which consists of multiple legal representatives for the seven accused, indicated difficulty aligning all parties for the earlier July date, leading to a joint agreement to proceed with the October session instead.

Why the AKA and Tibz murder trial date changed

Judge Poyo-Dlwati questioned the request for postponement and pressed both sides for clarity on why the matter could not proceed as planned. She stressed the importance of moving the case forward, noting the continued wait for justice by the families of the victims. Despite her concerns, the court ultimately agreed to the postponement, with the trial now set to commence on 5 October 2026.

In their request for postponement, the defence also raised issues related to attorney-client consultations. The defence highlighted challenges linked to where the accused are currently detained.

The defence said that the accused are held at the eBongweni Correctional Facility in Kokstad. The lawyers said that their location or distance makes it difficult to access them for consultations. They noted that arrangements may need to be adjusted to facilitate easier access between them and their clients in the future. Previously, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande asked to be relocated from eBongweni to another facility so that they could easily consult with their lawyers.

The AKA and Tibz murder case pre-trial was postponed. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Inside the alleged crimes of the Ndimande Brothers

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously listed some of the crimes that the Ndimande brothers are accused of.

Apart from the alleged murder of AKA and Tibz, the Ndimande brothers are accused of murdering a prominent taxi boss in 2022, a taxi boss’s driver and the attempted murder of the driver's wife.

Source: Briefly News