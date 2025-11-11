Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, the two siblings arrested for the killings of AKA and Tibz in Eswatini, have arrived in South Africa

Including AKA and Tibz's assassinations, the two brothers face 24 charges stemming from three separate incidents

Police believe that one of the two brothers who arrived from Eswatini pulled the trigger in AKA's murder

AKA and Tibz murder accused arrived in South Africa from Eswatini. Image: tebello.motsoane, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The two Ndimande brothers, accused of the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, have arrived in South Africa from Eswatini.

The brothers landed at King Shaka Airport on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, after Eswatini authorities issued an extradition order for their return to South Africa. The extradition order was granted after Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who had opposed South Africa’s extradition request, had withdrawn their appeal in Eswatini.

Ndimande brothers face 24 charges in South Africa

The brothers were processed, charged, and are expected to appear in court on 24 charges, stemming from incidents involving a taxi boss, AKA, and Tibz.

SAPS National Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told eNCA that the charges stem from three separate murder incidents.

“You'll recall that they are wanted in three cases; the first being the murder of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti in 2022, where they're facing five charges. The second case is that of AKA and Tibz, where they're facing about 11 charges. The third case was also in Durban, where they attempted to kill the wife of a taxi boss. They are facing about eight charges in that particular case. They also murdered the taxi boss' driver. So, in total 24 charges,” she said.

One brother accused of shooting AKA

She said that police believe that one of the brothers who was extradited from Eswatini pulled the trigger in AKA’s murder.

“And what is interesting is that we do believe that one of the two brothers that we are extraditing today from Eswatini is maybe one of them that actually pulled the trigger and shot AKA. So, it's quite an important moment for us,” Brigadier Mathe said.

She said that they are quite confident that the Ndimande brothers and their co-accused will be convicted in the AKA and Tibz murder case when they go to trial starting in July 2026. Brigadier Mathe said they can positively place them at the crime scenes in all three cases.

“We're quite confident that the evidence that we have gathered is enough to really ensure a successful conviction. We can positively place them on the crime scene where AKA and Tibz died, as well as the matter of the taxi boss, as well as the attempted murder of the wife of the taxi boss,” Brigadier Mathe added.

AKA murder suspects Ndimande brothers face 24 charges. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Video of Ndimande brothers arriving in South Africa

Watch the video of the Ndimande brothers arriving in South Africa below:

A video showing them in leg irons at King Mswati III International Airport, escorted to a private jet, was shared by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The Ndimande brothers, who previously challenged their extradition, citing fears for their lives in South Africa, were heavily guarded.

Watch the video below:

AKA’s dad hails General Mkhwanazi for arrests in murder case

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that AKA's father, Tony Forbes, praised Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for his active role in his son's murder investigation.

Forbes sang Mkhwanazi's praises during an episode of the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Experience (SMWX) that premiered on Sunday, 2 November 2025. Tony Forbes confirmed that the suspects were arrested using a method previously discussed by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony before parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

Source: Briefly News