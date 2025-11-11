On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi spoke on the possibility of new arrests in the AKA and Tibz murder case

Mkhwanazi also shared an update on the police investigation into the assassination of AKA and Tibz

This follows the successful extradition of Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi David Ndimande from Eswatini to face charges in South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has said the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend and celebrity chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane is far from over, and that more arrests could follow soon.

His comments come after the long-awaited return of brothers Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi David Ndimande, who were extradited from Eswatini to face charges in South Africa.

Mkhwanazi speaks about possible new arrests in AKA murder case

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, the Ndimande brothers, who are linked to the murders of AKA and Tibz, made their initial appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Their case was postponed to 25 November to allow legal representatives to consult.

Speaking to the media after proceedings at Durban Magistrate’s Court, Mkhwanazi confirmed that there was the possibility of more arrests in the AKA and Tibz murder case.

“Yeah. What we can tell you is that part of these seven, we did explain before that they play different roles. We know that there is a head who coordinated everything, and that person paid the entire group after the job, but he used his bank account to transfer money, and that's a business account that he used,” Mkhwanazi said.

In a video shared by current affairs and entertainment news blogger News Live SA on X (Twitter), Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi explained that police are digging deeper into who may have funded the operation from behind the scenes.

Mkhwanazi suggested that this is no simple task, as detectives are tracing transactions and business partners linked to Mziwethemba Gwabeni to identify possible key figures behind the operation.

“We are investigating further the linkages of his business account with other partners who transferred money into the business account. So, we are identifying all those with whom he had a business interest that would have moved money into that account," Mkhwanazi said.

The popular top cop shared that they are hoping the financial trail will reveal crucial links.

"We are busy looking at those to establish exactly who above him might have requested, perhaps to coordinate this operation. But until we have that evidence, there's a lot of investigation work that needs to be done to prove that there is a relationship that might be corrupt if there is any, with another party, and then we're able to move up the ladder, if need be,” he added.

AKA's dad reacts to Ndimande brothers' return

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Tony Forbes, the father of the late rapper AKA, weighed in on the return of Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande.

In an interview with eNCA hours after the Ndimande brothers’ arrival in South Africa, Tony Forbes shared his thoughts while praising the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police. Social media users expressed optimism that the Ndimande brothers would finally expose who ordered the hit on AKA.

